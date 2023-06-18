Dharmesh Sheth reveals Arsenal is keen to get rid of two flops

Sky Sports Dharmesh Sheth has provided an update on the future of two Arsenal players as the club focuses on rebuilding their squad. After a successful campaign, Arsenal is now recognised as one of the top teams in Europe.

To maintain their newfound status, it is crucial for Arsenal to continue improving their squad by parting ways with players who do not meet the desired standard. Cedric Soares and Nicolas Pepe fall into this category, as both players spent the previous season on loan away from the club.

The Gunners are actively seeking to offload these players, and Sheth reveals that the club is eager to find suitors who are willing to take a chance on them during the current transfer window.

Sheth said as quoted by Give Me Sport:

“I’m told that Arsenal are exploring opportunities for suitable exits for Nicolas Pepe and Cedric Soares. They have both only got a year left on their contract.

“It’s incredible to think that Pepe is still Arsenal’s record signing because he joined in 2019 for £72million from Lille.

“He was playing under Unai Emery and it just hasn’t worked under Mikel Arteta. It is just one of those things where he doesn’t fit into his plans.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Soares and Pepe are not fit to be a part of this team and we need to get rid of them as soon as we can.

The club has worked hard to ensure it gets the right players in and it must also get rid of those that will negatively impact their performances.

