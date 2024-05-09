Di Marzio believes Osimhen only wants Arsenal or Chelsea

Twenty years later, Arsenal fans are hoping that this time they will finally win the league.

However, regardless of whether they win the league, the progress they’ve made this season should continue next season. Making smart transfer purchases is one way to improve.

Undoubtedly, one wise transfer swoop will be to sign a clinical striker. Arsenal eventually found their groove in front of goal, but they struggled at first due to a lack of a clinical striker. The strikers, Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, have just not been reliable, and it would be criminal not to bring in an upgrade.

Despite this, a number of strikers have been linked with a move to the Emirates, but the most recent reports from Italy will be of interest to most Gooners.

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Victor Osimhen wants to transfer to the Premier League and is prepared to wait until either Arsenal or Chelsea come calling in the summer. According to the Italian transfer insider, PSG is interested in him, but they may have difficulty convincing him to join them because he wants to play in the Premier League.

“The possibility of playing in France again does not excite Osimhen, who has already played there with Lille,” said Di Marzio.

“Clearly, playing with PSG is different because you can play games like tonight’s Champions League semi-final, but his preference is England.

“Arsenal and Chelsea are the two teams that could take Osimhen, and as long as that possibility is open, he will wait.”

Despite Napoli’s struggles, injuries, and missing a handful of games while playing in the AFCON in the winter, the Nigerian international has 15 serie goals in 23 appearances, which oozes world-class.

Osimhen would have been ideal for Arsenal, but his high price tag could be an issue. He has a release clause of roughly £113 million, which Napoli is expected to seek in exchange for his leave.

Chelsea wants him, but many would be intrigued if he joined them, given that they are unlikely to offer Champions League football next season.

Can Arsenal fans dare to dream?

Sam P

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.