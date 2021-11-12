Di Marzio claims Arsenal chasing 30m-rated Juventus winger

Arsenal interested in bringing Juventus winger to Emirates

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Arsenal are interested in signing Sweden international Dejan Kulusevski.

The winger has two goal contributions in 15 appearances for Juventus this season, which is a pretty underwhelming number.

However, in his 85 appearances in Serie A, the 21-year-old has 27 goal involvements. He also already has loads of experience despite not turning 22 until April.

Kulusevski is also a versatile player, having played as left midfielder, right midfielder, attacking midfielder, winger and even as a center forward for the Bianconeri.

He’s currently valued at £31.50m by the Transfermarkt. The age profile and the market price seem reasonable but there will be natural question marks over the links.

The Juventus man has played majority of his career at right wing, a place which is currently occupied by Bukayo Saka.

If Mikel Arteta wants to bring Kulusevski as a back-up option, then it makes a bit more sense. But why would the club like to spend around 30m for a squad player?

Although Di Marzio is a reliable journalist, this news doesn’t seem to have much substance to it. Although I firmly believe that Arsenal should bring in a winger, the more pressing need at the moment is a center forward and a central midfielder.

The report further suggested that the North London club are looking at the Italian league for potential transfers.

Let’s see if Arteta can add bodies in the upcoming transfer window or not.

Yash Bisht

