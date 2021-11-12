Di Marzio claims Arsenal chasing 30m-rated Juventus winger

Arsenal interested in bringing Juventus winger to Emirates
According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Arsenal are interested in signing Sweden international Dejan Kulusevski.
The winger has two goal contributions in 15 appearances for Juventus this season, which is a pretty underwhelming number.
However, in his 85 appearances in Serie A, the 21-year-old has 27 goal involvements. He also already has loads of experience despite not turning 22 until April.
Kulusevski is also a versatile player, having played as left midfielder, right midfielder, attacking midfielder, winger and even as a center forward for the Bianconeri.
He’s currently valued at £31.50m by the Transfermarkt. The age profile and the market price seem reasonable but there will be natural question marks over the links.
The Juventus man has played majority of his career at right wing, a place which is currently occupied by Bukayo Saka.
If Mikel Arteta wants to bring Kulusevski as a back-up option, then it makes a bit more sense. But why would the club like to spend around 30m for a squad player?
November 18th:
“Dejan Kulusevski’s agent isn’t even picking up Arsenal’s calls” reports, @DiMarzio https://t.co/OAqqItpFm4
— Naif 🇵🇸 (@NA1F_A55AF) November 11, 2021
Although Di Marzio is a reliable journalist, this news doesn’t seem to have much substance to it. Although I firmly believe that Arsenal should bring in a winger, the more pressing need at the moment is a center forward and a central midfielder.
The report further suggested that the North London club are looking at the Italian league for potential transfers.
Let’s see if Arteta can add bodies in the upcoming transfer window or not.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
If his agent is not even picking up Arsenal’s phone calls, does Arsenal have any hope of signing him? Anyway, Rahim Sterling is a much better option, a wonderful striker/winger with loads of PL experience. Arsenal must go in for Sterling, Jovic/Vlahovic and a DM in January.
haha, Di Marzio didnt say that, guy retweeting was making a joke. Think Di Marzio throws out names sometimes for us, then dismisses it a few weeks later. Apparently Vlahovic is already dead in the water and the links were never as strong as suggested. I would expect a quiet January, after the money we spent in the summer by the way. Maybe one player, and not a marquee signing.
I have never ceased to wonder at the silliness of some article writers -in this case it is YASH- who produce a little known rumour from a foreign , distant and little recognised “source”, only to dismiss it as nonsense in the VERY SAME article where they bring it to our attention.
If I did not already know the answer as to why they do it – which IS, that they are desperate to find something , anything , no matter how irrelevant, to write about – I would ask the obvious question, which is, WHY BOTHER!!
The urge to write is a noble one but ONLY if you actually have something of relevance, interest or true information TO SAY!
Otherwise, you are no more than a wannabee fiction writer.