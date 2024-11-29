Di Marzio confirms that Napoli are definitely keen on Jakub Kiwior “He has to play”

We are looking forward to which top players join Arsenal in the winter transfer window to inject the team with quality and boost their title chances. As much as there are incomings, there will also be outgoings. Some Gunners must make way for the fresh blood.

Jakub Kiwior is undoubtedly one of the players most likely to leave Arsenal during the winter transfer window.

The Pole has yet to establish himself in the Arsenal lineup. William Saliba and Gabriel have formed a formidable defensive pairing that Kiwior has been unable to compete for a spot at central defense. He has ended up receiving minutes at left-back, but he hasn’t had many opportunities there since Ricardo Calafiori’s arrival (and Jurrien Timber’s return).

His departure during the winter transfer window won’t surprise many, but if he does decide to leave, where will he go?

As per Italian transfer guru Gianluca DiMarzio, Kiwior is a target for Napoli. DiMarzio reports that Serie A’s side has enquired about Kiwior and received positive feedback about signing him in a loan deal. But for the deal to go through, Antonio Conte, the Napoli manager, must decide if the Gunner is right for his project. Having said that, DiMarzio believes Napoli will strive to finalise the loan deal, and he suggests that the ex-Spezia defender has the potential to re-establish himself as one of Europe’s top defenders with a return to Serie A.

The Italian journalist told https://www.goal.pl, “Napoli has asked about Jakub Kiwior’s situation at Arsenal, and now Arsenal are open to letting him go out on loan. Antonio Conte is thinking about whether he is fit enough to play for Napoli because he doesn’t play at Arsenal.”

“But for sure they will ask and try to get him on loan. Right now is the moment for him to come back to Italy, because he has to play.”

“He could definitely find a club here, so he can come back to Italy and become one of the best defenders in Europe again.”

If Arsenal is prepared to allow Kiwior to leave on a loan deal, as suggested by DiMarzio, then they must have a plan in place.

In the winter of 2025, the Pole could relocate to Italy, rebuild his reputation, and increase his transfer value, which has significantly decreased. In the summer, we could sell him at a profit. We could use the proceeds from his sales to recruit a top defender such as Ousmane Diamonde, Jorell Hato, or Marc Guehi, who could provide ideal competition for Saliba and Gabriel at central defence.

Peter Rix

