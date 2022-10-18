Di Marzio discusses Arsenal’s chances of signing Serie A star amidst Tottenham interest

Nicolo Zaniolo is one of the best technically blessed Italian players around and several clubs in Europe have been following his career.

He has recovered from two terrible injuries to become a star in Serie A in recent seasons and Arsenal is now being linked with a move for him.

The AS Roma man has been a key player for his present employers, but he could become the next Italian export to the Premier League.

Tottenham tried to land him in the summer, but they were unsuccessful in their attempt to persuade Roma to sell.

The Lilywhites remain interested, but this time the Gunners will battle them for his signature when he is put up for sale.

The Italian football insider Gianluca Di Marzio has now discussed which club has the best chance to sign him.

He tells Wettfreunde:

“They need to renew his contract if they want the contractual power if the player makes a request. Arsenal or other clubs? No. Only Tottenham can come back because Paratici is one of the chiefs who has wanted Zaniolo for a long time. Even when he was at Juventus.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zaniolo is a technically gifted player who will deliver value to us if we add him to our squad.

The attacker will be an added spark to our attack and provide more problems to opposing defenders when we attack.

However, the Italian influence at Tottenham could help them win the race.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Arteta after nerve-wracking win at of Leeds!

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids