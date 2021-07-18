Di Marzio tells Arsenal to give up on signing Italian star

Should Arsenal chase Locatelli?
Manuel Locatelli. A player destined for the top of football. A player who’s had an excellent international tournament and will have many more in the future. Young with high potential and a decent price tag.
Definitely Arsenal should go for him, right? Hmmmmm….. It’s not that straightforward.
Even though I rate Locatelli very high, if he does not see Arsenal as an attractive club then I am afraid that makes me less attracted to him.
Why sign a player who does not see your club as a first choice? And who knows Arsenal are not even his second choice, as reports have emerged that the 23-year-old would rather stay at Sassuolo if Juventus don’t pay up for him this summer.
Although showing an interest and making an offer is fine, it does not make sense if Arsenal has to “convince” someone to join the club. During the hard times of the club, the players who are not emotionally attached to club will have thoughts like “I should consider leaving this mess behind” rather than “I should work harder to get the club back to where it belongs.”
Arsenal should definitely try to sign him but if they have to convince him, persuading him that Arsenal indeed are a big club, then that’s very off-putting to me.
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey, who played for clubs of much higher standing than Sassuolo, jumped at the chance when Arsenal contacted them. They saw something in Arsenal that made them want to make a move (apart from financial gains) to a club, who were not even playing in the Champions League.
Some might point out that Italian players prefer to stay in Italy rather than moving out. Only very few can be seen on the continent. Chelsea’s Jorginho and Paris Saint-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marco Verratti and Alessandro Florenzi (who has now returned to Roma) are the high-profile names that come to mind.
And that’s a whole another point. If that’s the case of him not moving to Arsenal, then I am completely fine with it. I also understand that him preferring to play for a club in his country, that has been at the top for countless years, is natural and does not exactly point out that he does not want to join Arsenal.
But my point is that if he does not find Arsenal as an appealing club then we should stay away from the midfielder and approach those who do want to play for the four-times Premier League and the 14 times FA Cup winners.
Yash Bisht
In my own opinion i think he is slow not cut for the Epl or he is another Torreira in waiting a time bomb to happen ; give me Bissouma premier League proven period or Teun Koopmeiners even Neves and their so many quality midfielders out there to partner Thomas partey .
Say what one will about the outlay or the necessity, and ignoring the farce that has been ongoing with William Saliba, this is a fantastic signing. It really is. Ben White premier League proven from Brighton.🤔
The pursuit of Locatelli might be a delay tactics by our board. They know fully well that the player’s mind is made up to play for Juve and yet they decide to waste time on him delaying the time that would have been used for other targets.
Like the article rightly put, why go for a player who has in numerous occasion told you his mind is not to play for your club? There are many midfielders who are currently available in the market including Aouar who we followed last season like he’ll. Now free for almost half his worth and yet we are not moving. Something isn’t right about these rumours.
It will be a dangerous game to wait for other clubs til the last week because other clubs are also expect to do us dirty like we did atleti last term with the partly deal. They could give us hope and crumble our hopes in the last minute. Then we will be left with the same players like Elneny in our midfield.
We need a defensive midfielder who can stand and protect the back 4 while Partey Can be allowed to go box to box. A tough tackler and a fast runner to improve our ball recovery. My best suit is still Bissouma but this afcon this is still putting me off.
Locatelli might be a very good CM/DM but i thing he’s bit what we need. He bumps forward very too often and will always allow our defence vulnerable, unless we are planning to revert to the 433 where we have Partey and him being the no.8s and then we will need a player like Lokonga playing in the no.6.
I think is a bit risky to play Lokonga in our first team but i do not think he will be just a back-up. He will be in the mix of the first team. I would love a midfield 3 of Aouar, Lokonga and Partey in the order I’ve placed them from leaf to right.
My advise is to move quickly for Aouar now and ignore the Madison deal if money will be a problem cos the clock is ticking. Aouar can help ESR or the Smith as he’s being called nowadays. Forget about this Locatelli nonsense please and let’s progress.
Camavinga would be a better signing than him. We need mobility not static football that we saw last season.
I want to see arsenal playing with speed and some quick passes and with players taking on the opposition
Ben white is a very good signing, he is fast. He should partner Gabriel who is also first. We also need terrific wingers . Pepe and saka definitely. Isak as our striker will cement our speedy attacking football
yeah
juventus want 1-2 year loan with option must buy at the end of loan………
typical italian club….