Diabolical Arsenal fail to turn up as Liverpool run riot

Arsenal were diabolical this evening as Liverpool were allowed to run riot at the Emirates.

The Gunners came into this match with a great record over the Reds. We also came into the match with the better form, but of course that counted for nothing on the pitch.

We played out the opening 45 minutes in first gear, and the 0-0 scoreline going into the break was more than justified.

We lost Kieran Tierney just before the break, and Mikel Arteta really went for it after the break when deciding to throw Elneny on for Ceballos! (I jest of course…)

Liverpool on the other hand made the move to bring on Diogo Jota, and you can imagine which of these changes was the winning one…

That man Jota broke the deadlock, although he can’t take all the credit. Trent Alexander-Arnold put his cross on a plate for the Portuguese to head home, and we knew from that point that the game was gone.

Moments later that lead was doubled due to a fast-paced counter-attack. The centre-backs long pass put Mo Salah in a footrace with Gabriel Magalhaes, who mistimes his sliding clearance to leave the Egyptian to run straight at Bernd Leno, before he placed his effort past the German.

Gabriel was again at fault for the last, as his lax attempt to pass to Cedric Soares from inside his own box was intercepted by Trent, and his pass is allowed to pass a number of players before finding Jota to fire home again.

I can’t remember a worse performance from Arsenal this season, and there has been some shockers.

Well done Liverpool for simply turning up, but it just goes to show how important Xhaka, Saka and Smith Rowe are to Arsenal.

Patrick