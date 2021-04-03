Diabolical Arsenal fail to turn up as Liverpool run riot

Arsenal were diabolical this evening as Liverpool were allowed to run riot at the Emirates.
The Gunners came into this match with a great record over the Reds. We also came into the match with the better form, but of course that counted for nothing on the pitch.
We played out the opening 45 minutes in first gear, and the 0-0 scoreline going into the break was more than justified.
We lost Kieran Tierney just before the break, and Mikel Arteta really went for it after the break when deciding to throw Elneny on for Ceballos! (I jest of course…)
Liverpool on the other hand made the move to bring on Diogo Jota, and you can imagine which of these changes was the winning one…
That man Jota broke the deadlock, although he can’t take all the credit. Trent Alexander-Arnold put his cross on a plate for the Portuguese to head home, and we knew from that point that the game was gone.
Moments later that lead was doubled due to a fast-paced counter-attack. The centre-backs long pass put Mo Salah in a footrace with Gabriel Magalhaes, who mistimes his sliding clearance to leave the Egyptian to run straight at Bernd Leno, before he placed his effort past the German.
Gabriel was again at fault for the last, as his lax attempt to pass to Cedric Soares from inside his own box was intercepted by Trent, and his pass is allowed to pass a number of players before finding Jota to fire home again.
I can’t remember a worse performance from Arsenal this season, and there has been some shockers.
Well done Liverpool for simply turning up, but it just goes to show how important Xhaka, Saka and Smith Rowe are to Arsenal.
Patrick
Our excessive long clearances and no playing from the back have made us lose the ball. Arsenal weren’t confident, because of our previous mistakes in the back and Liverpool’s attackers are renowned for their pressing
But Liverpool defenders easily won the ball because of that safe approach, since we didn’t have any towering target man to win the long balls. Aubameyang and Pepe seemed to have been instructed to do aerial duels with Liverpool’s fullbacks, but they aren’t gifted with close control skill and Lacazette/ Odegaard/ our DMs were too slow to get the loose ball
We’ve got to stop making long clearances and we should keep playing from the back for the upcoming EL game, despite our previous brain farts. This is because Sparta Praha have towering CBs that would likely win all long balls from us
We need a clear out this summer that means some players and the manager as to go
Lol… Alright jokes apart, that was terrible. Wtf? 😂😂
From the attack, all passengers today.
Partey Odegaard the only hard workers.
Gabriel couldn’t do it all by himself and some keep insisting we don’t need Luiz, lol okay, players biased as usual so that’s not surprising.
Boy oh boy that was the best midfield performance for years now.
And it was without Xhaka.
Thank the good Lord he wasn’t there to slow our midfield and wasn’t there to make back passes. We didn’t miss his dictating and linking up the defense and attack. He needs to sit on the bench for the rest of the season, he brings nothing to this team😡😡😡
Xhaka is the worst of the worst…
Oh btw, when he gets back into the lineup on Thursday, y’all can choose not to watch it 🤣🤣.
But in all honesty that was A very poor showing from Arteta and the boys.
But still I’m behind my team and my manager.
Moving onto Thursday!! Coyg!!!
P.S: I’ve been singing it for the past two seasons. GLAD WE WILL FINALLY MISA EUROPA LEAGUE I’M.
If it ain’t the UCL, I don’t want the shít
I hope the fans have now realized that two right-footed DMs in double-pivot formation will only make our left wing dull. Xhaka’s forward passes along the left flank were missing today
Come on stop with that…we missed xhaka because of His quality, not because he Is left footed…how many teams plays with two right footed dms or two left footed dms without problems…reallity Is no coach are thinking about it…that’s right for the left back Wing backs, not for midfielders…so pls stop
Thiago and Fabhino are both right footed. Didn’t notice them get too much wrong tonight. Ridiculous comment from Got No Idea.
And yet some fans have the nerve to look at Aguero and say he’s not good enough ?
I trust now everyone accepts our top 4 chances are over ?
Yes that was a thing last week lol
What did Arteta do wrong?
I can’t blame him for anything, we simply lacked enough quality.
God! Why is it always about the manager?
Sometimes I just wish this is a video game where we can quickly bring in another manager and test him for a few months so as to see the difference.
Well,maybe if the new manager won’t have to work with the team that played today or Kroenke, he’d probably make a difference
Because he choose to give up with his principles against better oposition, showing lack of guts and transmitting that to the players, who played afraid and with no hearth….he was a passenger too, being uncappable of at least try to turn things around when there was pretty clear that we would loose the game at min 30…you can give the ball yo the other side, but in an organize way, with porpuse, not gabling but calculating, like minor teams has do it against us succesfully too many times
@Goonerboy- are you seriously suggesting Arteta is not responsible for that abysmal embarrassment of a performance tonight? Who set up that team to play as it did? Who coached the tactics? Who sent out a team to defend on the edge of their box and what? Hope we catch them on the break? This abject display clearly shows we have an inexperienced novice managing the club and we will continue to have performances such as tonight for as long as he is employed. Which, god willing, will not be past the end of this season
I felt the initial tactical setup was wrong. Mikel could have altered the tactics or the personnel. Like for the defensive setup, Mo is better than Ceballos.
Arsenal still remains the most useless team in england.
We all know the EL is the go . Good result really. Great wake up call. Arsenal will crush Slavia.
All good.
You are kidding right I thought for a minute you were being serious 🙂
Arteta has to go, we are not going anywhere with him. This Liverpool team is average but yet Arteta came with a defense tactics.
Lenoangry
The Liverpool team is average with Fabinho and Thiago in midfield and with that front three + Jota?
Arteta didn’t defend in the first half, we pressed well but Pepe and Auba were useless, you can add Ceballos to the list, Partey, Ødegaard and Lacazette were the only players we had in midfield/attack. How is that the manager’s fault?
Please spare me the front 3 rubbish, this is the same Liverpool team that everyone is having a go at, and for once stop blaming the players, the manager made a choice to either attack or defend.
Replica performance of basically what we saw the entire first half of the season. Lethargic, slow, aimless. Never in the game at any point. We’ve seen this so many times all season. I don’t think a single fan on this site is surprised. Getting a manager who i dont know… actually has experience, would be a good first step to make next season a better one.
There’s no manager who is constantly so shite that will ever change that to a top 4 team. He ‘leads’ a team that has no mental ability whatsoever. Wenger had much worse squads and always top 4. I regret saying wenger out. Useless board missed Ancelloti who would’ve guaranteed top4. Art dosent need time the players don’t believe or trust in his ideas anyway.
Wenger had to go after more than fifteen years without any major trophy
Yes but this is so so so so much worse
Wenger had much superior technical players than the dross in display now. Tell me one midfielder in recent years who is even close to Cazorla? And if you go back to before 2012 Arsenal’s midfield was killer and the defence was a shitfest
Carzola had been injured for very long but yea No1 as good. Overall arteta has a much more balanced squad. Odegaard looks like he will be amazing n Saka too. both already are
“I can’t remember a worse performance from Arsenal this season, and there has been some shockers.”
We have Saïd so many times this against so many teams
We were outclassed from the beginning to the end…… We could have still lost this game with other missing players or draw or maybe win but the point is Xhaka happens to be our best midfielder at the moment if we are honest with ourselves. Saka and ESR was missed too..
Poor In every department…..I can’t rate any player today.
Lacazette’s effort was commendable. He was fouled too many times, yet he was still fighting
Bro you see that your Xhaka statement.. it’s been the truth for the past one year but some will still never still see it
Xhaka’s problem has always been brain farts at a nuclear level. He’s also not going to take the game by the scruff of the neck. But a very useful player for Arsenal in the current circumstances
I need to apologise to Ceballos. I thought he stood out as being really poor. Turned out he was.no poorer then anyone else…
As soon as the europa league is wrapped up the club need to find a new manager ASAP. That performance was beyond pathetic… Rampant Liverpool against 11 statues! That was easily the worst performance of the season and there has been many, I don’t think a league 2 side would have been that bad! Peps cone man can go back to city I think we’ve seen enough of this sh#t show now.
Let’s wait until we get Giroud 2.0 in the summer. I believe Arteta’s system just needs a towering CF, if we keep playing with long balls
GAI it doesn’t matter if we get Messi 2.0 with Ronald McDonald in charge we are going to be staying mid table or worse! His football is atrocious.
Liverpool could’ve used a hologram of VVD in defence today and still been comfortable. I only hope not to read comments about us missing Xhaka and David Luiz because the outcome would most likely have been the same. Also these two are error prone players and no one would be shocked if they made mistakes leading to goals in this game. But if I may ask what just happened??
Bro if you still insist we didn’t miss Xhaka or it wasn’t obvious today he’s our beat midfielder then I’d have to start doubting your football knowledge.
Even CIES or what their name is have him as our best player
Which of these players can actually keep the ball and pass when under pressure? Yep not many. Now change the manager, but how do you rectify that?
Most of them aren’t footballers anymore. Get rid of the pensioners asap. Pointless to argue about the manager.
Liverpool has clearly improved,a dominant performance
And that cross from TAA💯
And whats diogo jotas position in that team,dude seemed to be everywhere….
And about Arsenal,not taking advantage against that liverpool backline is gonna build some huge pressure for the team.EL must be the top priority now….
Was watching some Arsenal highlights early today..and I saw us beautifully beat man u 2-0 ..in that team we had Sokratis in defence,AMN started,There was ceballos and a washed up Ozil…Since then arteta has bought more midfielders and defenders..With the addition of Saka and ESR who are just beautiful youngsters..I wonder How this man managed to get worse with a better squad?..
What a joke.
This is all on Arteta. Just pathetic.
The worst game ever. He were dominated from minute one to the 90th.
The Players looked clueless, lost, nervous, panicky, unintelligent, uncomfortable in and out of possession.
This game exposed Arteta as a rookie to be honest. He looked lost himself.
I don’t know where we go from here.
I am flabbergasted that arteta started with 10 defenders and no midfield player or forward. we sure would have done better with auba,laca,odegaard and pepe in this team today and even partey, cause I surely didn’t see any of those players today. we sure do have lots of new defenders one called lac,aub,pep,part ceb and others. Corny jokes aside we were piss poor today from staet to finish. but hey all hail the great Arteta!!
Here Here Kori. This season’s over for me. This game was all about Arteta and his philosophy. He just couldn’t manage it with the big boys. A bunch of clueless, frightened lazy rabbits against real footballers.
I am livid!! After failing to turn up for the first half an hour against West Ham, they decided not to turn up at all tonight! Terrible performance all round, can’t defend any of them.
Can’t believe I thought they would win! How embarrassing….
Me too Sue you’d think we’d be experienced enough to know better by now. Honestly so angry by that.. we weren’t outplayed because we didn’t even play that’s what makes me so angry 😡 turned it over after the 3rd goal the first time since we lost 8-2 that I done that.
Yes we played crap tonight but Leno was at fault for the first two goals, and we really missed Luiz and Xhaka.
Hello Mikel Arteta. Thanks for the FA Cup Trophy
The experiment is over. We need to move on.
Arteta Out. Allegri In.
“Liverpool always dubbed Arsenal during Wenger”.
One of the many lies manufactured post 2018. No one mentioned that three heavy away defeats in as many years never made an “always drubbed”. In about 18 years (2001 – 2018), Liverpool won only twice at Arsenal in the EPL and once in the FA cup.
In the so called Wenger drubbing years (2010 – 2018) Arsenal beat Liverpool 6 times and lost 6 times to them.
Tonight will be seen as the game that made Artetas mind up to get several players out of Arsenal asap. I believe that Auba and Ceballos are history after this debacle and will be gone next season. Auba was a total disgrace and needs calling out as a lazy git!
LACK OF EFFORT is a football crime and these two, plus several others, are guilty as hell of lacking guts and being idle layabouts.
We got our bottoms firmly smacked by a team who simply wanted it more and I WAS DISGUSTED BY THE GENERAL LACK OF FIGHT.
THERE IS NO EXCUSE FOR THAT IN MY BOOK AND HEADS WILL CERTAINLY ROLL, IMO.
If football selections were based on past performance, Aubameyang would’ve been benched long back. But since footballers aren’t obviously the most objective lot there’s a lot of social dynamics that influence team selection and the manager’s choice. Blaming Arteta for this can be done but it isn’t fruitful since almost every manager has their bias unbeknownst to them.
TOTALLY IN AGREEMENT, MR. FOX.
I don’t think we lost the ball possession because of the lack of fight, but because of our lack of confidence. Liverpool CBs easily won the long balls from us, because we did it in the first seventy minutes and no playing from the back at all
It got worse because Aubameyang and Pepe don’t have the skills to keep the ball. I predict Arteta would bench Lacazette and start Aubameyang as CF in the upcoming EL game, due to our problems in the last two EPL matches
@Jon.
Arteta has to look at himself too.
We can’t just keep blaming players and try to cover for the manager.
Gotta put your personal pride and bias to the side and look at the whole picture.
This was on Arteta. What coaching has he been instilling in these players to be this poor? We did absolutely nothing all game. Liverpool just cruised like Man City did. That first half against West Ham and that pathetic performance against Olympiacos were warning signs.
No more excuses for Arteta. He needs to start showing better than these continuous inconsistent pathetic performances. He has to take responsibility now.
I am tired of being positive.
Did it in the later Wenger years.
Again backed Emery and tried to look for positives.
Then been doing the same with Arteta.
All just let downs. 😫
Poor. Remnant of our setup last season, but in the makeup of this season’s 4 2 3 1. No wonder we were poor! I am disappointed with Mikel’s tactics today. If he had to play a counter setup, could have tried Mo with Partey. That would have provided more success in the physical duels I believe. Regarding the attack, we were stiffled with no one to pass towards the left, with the primary ball carrier Ceballos and CAM Ode playing on right half space. Pepe pressed, but offensively was lacking. Same for Aubameyang whose workrate unfortunately dropped as the game went on. I hoped to see Martinelli brought on at the same time around Mo, maybe that would have provided our stiffled attack an outlet? But well, we lost badly and most players performed poorly. Partey, Lacazette and to a certain degree Ode and KT were only milfly better than the rest.
Please shale out the performance from the system and concentrate on the EL. All the best for Thursday.
COYG!!
Arteta is clearly not a good enough manager. Simples.
I just knew as soon as I saw our line up it was gonna be a bad night for us. In other comments I made earlier I singled out Pepe, Partey and Aubamayang as being the weak links in the team. I knew Holding and Chambers were going to struggle with Mané and they did. Aubamayang is lazy and innefectual, Pepe and Partey between them have a work ethic but neither can make a succession of decent passes if their lives depended on it. People will lament at the fact that there was no Saka or ESR but you can’t tell me just because they were missing the remaining eight outfield players couldn’t take stock of the game. It was a really poor showing. We couldn’t do anything right tonight, bad distribution, no ball retention, horrendous decision making, no technical ability, no fight. I know a lot of people knock Arteta, whilst others berate the players. Tonight, manager and players should equally share the backlash of what was a desire performance. Okay, we didn’t have the automatic right to win tonight’s game but if you are gonna lose, put up more of a fight.
Hi GAI, Truth be told, Arteta has no business managing arsenal next season. We should be talking about a replacement. Allegri, Luis Enrique and the Atalanta coach(Gasperini). Anyone of them would do a better job. The players imo are not the problem. The issue is the manager.
Came to see d wailings all over did Site and had a laugh, honestly..
When Mr Konstantin Mitov criticises Arsenal’s shambolic performance in games, lots of u here bash him as a pessimist!!
Did Club is deteriorating Everyday but some of u still tell us dat Pepe, Luiz, Auba, Laca, Xhaka, Ceballos, etc re Good players..
They are unproductive, washed our players!!
Only players we have re Martinelli,saka, ESR,Holding n Gabriel!
As for Arteta, he has some potential but he is a Big Weakling!! Too much Fear and Cowardice!!
On the positive side, Odergaard might have deliberately played so poorly so as to get his market value down, the others have no excuse whatsoever. It will be interesting to see the ratings. 0 for the manager, 6 for Tierney and four for the remainder?