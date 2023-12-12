Did Alessia Russo silence her doubters with her performance against Chelsea Women?

Alessia Russo silences her doubters

For a few weeks now I’ve been seeing a lot of fans and pundits question Arsenal’s signing of Alessia Russo and I myself started to feel a bit concerned too but after the weekend, I think Russo has finally be able to silence her doubters with a brace against reigning WSL champions, Chelsea. In what was one of the biggest games on the calendar this season for both teams, turned out to be an incredible day at the office for are Arsenal Women, who now currently level top of the table, Chelsea just topping it with goal difference.

The Arsenal Women dominated the game and Russo was a huge part in the win, picking up a two goal brace on the night and succouring the win for her team and proving the doubters wrong all in the same breath and probably had one of her best games yet in the red and the white.

In the 38th minute after a perfectly timed pass from Steph Catley looped over and fell through to the feet of Russo who was already heading towards goal, beating a Chelsea defender with strength and pure pace and fired the ball into the right corner of the net, beating the Chelsea keeper and putting Arsenal 3-1 up and looked to have sealed the win but with a big second half to come, we could never let our guards down and the squad fought till the very last whistle.

In the second half Russo saw a lot of ball, linking up play between herself at the front and her midfielders, creating spaces from her teammates to run into and dropping back a bit deeper if she felt like the team needed it. In the 74th minutes, Russo was seen running through the Chelsea defence and steamrolled herself towards the goal, only for the Chelsea keeper to come out and try grab the ball but instead took Russo’s legs out from under her and Arsenal were quickly awarded a penalty.

Russo won the penalty and with Kim Little being forced off with a knock earlier in the game (Little is normally the go to spot kicker), Russo took the responsibility and stepped up to the spot. Taking a quick breath, she looked up and fired the ball into the bottom left-hand corner of the net, beating the Chelsea keeper and putting Arsenal 4-1 up and a calm and collected penalty.

Personally I understand why people were beginning to question Russo, she was an expensive signing and after we all saw what she did for Manchester United, I think everyone expected her to be scoring goals every game but she’s so much more than just a goal scorer, she makes this Arsenal Women’s side so much better and it might go a bit unnoticed because she’s not banging in goals every game, but we look so much better with her on the pitch then off it.

What’s your thoughts on Russo’s performance against Chelsea Gooners?

Daisy Mae

