Did ‘All or Nothing’ just show Liverpool that Arsenal are scared of Anfield

You know we had started the season well when our manager got away with being made a meme for some of his ideas in Amazon’s All Or Nothing Documentary.

Mikel Arteta tried to motivate his players before last season’s home fixture against Brighton by showing his squad pre match a light bulb!

Arsenal went on to lose.

Just say that out loud. Someone being paid thousands pounds a week to get the best out of millions worth of talent brought a lightbulb from home.

In this world of social media, he did well for that not to be shared across the internet, and again it’s a reflection of the job he’s doing that he’s left no room for mockery.

Another cringe moment was his preparation for a trip to Anfield .

Realising both as a captain and now a coach, the mental weakness we have shown on Merseyside, he had a brainwave.

He would recreate the famous atmosphere of the Kopp by in training blasting out Your Never Walk Alone on loud speakers.

You know how players say you can practise penalties but can’t create the pressure you experience when the real thing happens?

Well, Arsenal looked good passing the ball around with YNWA playing in the background in training.

In execution?

We lost 4-0!

Good TV, the kind of content Amazon paid for.

If the viewer is a Gooner it’s cringemaking but harmless enough …….Until the next time you have to go to Liverpool that Is!

No one could have envisaged when that footage was filmed that two years later this would a crucial fixture in a title bid.

At the very least though you knew that letting the public see this wasn’t going to help the Gunners from a sporting point of view .

Not for the first time, business was prioritised over what’s best for on the pitch.

Jurgen Klopp now knows how intimidated Arsenal are by Anfield because look at the lengths our manager went too?

How can the Spaniard this week down play this weekend as just another game, having essentially told the world his young dressing room is in awe of Anfield?

How can he keep a straight face in his press conference when his actions suggest he’s terrified of Anfield himself?

There are Gooners who downplay how difficult this Sunday will be.

Our manager clearly disagrees and for all of Liverpool’s issues it’s not down to their home form. They have only been beaten in the League once at home and have defeated Man City and Man United. So, as close as we are from being Champions, we still have not to overcome our two toughest fixtures of the season, at the Etihad and Anfield.

These are not fixtures we not just lose in but lose heavily.

The idea that we are suddenly going to avoid defeat at both, when the pressure is on more than any visit in decades, seems weird logic .

If we concede early do our players believe or do they fear another drubbing ?

That’s where Amazon’s footage is harmless.

Make no mistake Pep Guardiola is very much aware of Arsenal’s record at these grounds and is relying on them as where City take their destiny back into their own hands.

The champions play the team bottom of the table a day before meaning we kick off on Sunday with our lead at the top of the table reduced. Again, just adding to the pressure.

If Arteta was fearful of Anfield when chasing 4th (and his players confirmed he was correct to worry) why would now be any different?

It’s there for Arsenal, a chance to take a step into immortality.

Yet mentally it might be a step too far.

If you don’t believe me , look at our manager playing YNWA in training.

Telling the world that psychologically Anfield is an issue for our players.

Information you probably wouldn’t want Liverpool to know?

Oh well, I hope the payday from Amazon was worth it?

Dan