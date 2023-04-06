Did ‘All or Nothing’ just show Liverpool that Arsenal are scared of Anfield

You know we had started the season well when our manager got away with being made a meme for some of his ideas in Amazon’s All Or Nothing Documentary.
Mikel Arteta tried to motivate his players before last season’s home fixture against Brighton by showing his squad pre match a light bulb!
Arsenal went on to lose.
Just say that out loud. Someone being paid thousands pounds a week to get the best out of millions worth of talent brought a lightbulb from home.
In this world of social media, he did well for that not to be shared across the internet, and again it’s a reflection of the job he’s doing that he’s left no room for mockery.
Another cringe moment was his preparation for a trip to Anfield .
Realising both as a captain and now a coach, the mental weakness we have shown on Merseyside, he had a brainwave.
He would recreate the famous atmosphere of the Kopp by in training blasting out Your Never Walk Alone on loud speakers.
You know how players say you can practise penalties but can’t create the pressure you experience when the real thing happens?
Well, Arsenal looked good passing the ball around with YNWA playing in the background in training.
In execution?
We lost 4-0!
Good TV, the kind of content Amazon paid for.
If the viewer is a Gooner it’s cringemaking but harmless enough …….Until the next time you have to go to Liverpool that Is!
No one could have envisaged when that footage was filmed that two years later this would a crucial fixture in a title bid.
At the very least though you knew that letting the public see this wasn’t going to help the Gunners from a sporting point of view .
Not for the first time, business was prioritised over what’s best for on the pitch.
Jurgen Klopp now knows how intimidated Arsenal are by Anfield because look at the lengths our manager went too?
How can the Spaniard this week down play this weekend as just another game, having essentially told the world his young dressing room is in awe of Anfield?
How can he keep a straight face in his press conference when his actions suggest he’s terrified of Anfield himself?
There are Gooners who downplay how difficult this Sunday will be.
Our manager clearly disagrees and for all of Liverpool’s issues it’s not down to their home form. They have only been beaten in the League once at home and have defeated Man City and Man United. So, as close as we are from being Champions, we still have not to overcome our two toughest fixtures of the season, at the Etihad and Anfield.
These are not fixtures we not just lose in but lose heavily.
The idea that we are suddenly going to avoid defeat at both, when the pressure is on more than any visit in decades, seems weird logic .
If we concede early do our players believe or do they fear another drubbing ?
That’s where Amazon’s footage is harmless.
Make no mistake Pep Guardiola is very much aware of Arsenal’s record at these grounds and is relying on them as where City take their destiny back into their own hands.
The champions play the team bottom of the table a day before meaning we kick off on Sunday with our lead at the top of the table reduced. Again, just adding to the pressure.
If Arteta was fearful of Anfield when chasing 4th (and his players confirmed he was correct to worry) why would now be any different?
It’s there for Arsenal, a chance to take a step into immortality.
Yet mentally it might be a step too far.
If you don’t believe me , look at our manager playing YNWA in training.
Telling the world that psychologically Anfield is an issue for our players.
Information you probably wouldn’t want Liverpool to know?
Oh well, I hope the payday from Amazon was worth it?
Dan
Well thought out and expressed… I do hope Liverpool believe we are still afraid of Anfield and take the game as business as usual.
If you check some little details this season though, you will see reasons why a win is on the card for Arsenal this weekend.
We haven’t even scored against Liverpool in the league for some time before beaten then this season…
we also haven’t won at the Spur’s new stadium until this season…
We haven’t been top of the league after this many games for over 6/7 years while facing Liverpool…
And in that game you refrenced, we had Tavares,Lokonga,Auba,Lacazett in the starting line up along with Zaka,Smith,Zhaka,Partey, Gabriel,Timoyasu. I still recall the good chances missed by Lacazett in that game.
My point is, we are a much more better team, with far more experienced players and the Liverpool team is not so strong this season.
Everything point to an Arsenal win in this game…
My prediction is 2-1 win to Us on Sunday with Matineli and Jesus scoring.
They are not so strong but still beat City and Man United 7-0
Quite rich to suggest that the intimidating Anfield atmosphere is some kind of secret, and that Arteta had made a misstep in “All or Nothing” to reveal it to Liverpool themselves…
Anyway, the squad going to Anfield this Sun is vastly different in form and fortitude from the squad that had been beaten 0-4 on 29 Nov 21. Of course anything can happen in the upcoming contest, we could still get beaten. It’s just highly unlikely that some documentary/entertainment footage will be the deciding factor.
I beleive we will go there and at the worst we will walk away with a point. The win is there for the taking.
This season bar 1 game They are definitely not the Liverpool of old.
Midfield is slow, defending is shambolic.
We have the players and confidence to go there Sunday and do a job on them.
Pool fans are big enough to acknowledge when they see the real deal. This season we are the real deal.
Onwards and upwards
Rubbish.
It is a well known recipe in all sports, that good preparation is extremely important, and that preparation as close to, what you will meet is the best kind
To try to prepare the youngest squad in the league that way, was certainly worth the try.
To sit in hindsight making a joke about it, is really just laughable.
Well know we lost 4-0 so it didn’t work did it .
That makes the idea laughable
All said, done and given in the article posting. But which are looking to have put the Gunners in a panick mode. As they are readying themselves to play away to the Reds in the epl at their supposedly fearful Anfield Stadium backyard.
And at where the Gunners are yet to get a result against a coached Jurgen Klopp’s Reds team.
Nevertheless, without any iota of doubt in my mind. I stand to say, Arsenal’s superlative attacking football form in the Epl this season that is seeing them a top of the League now.
Will be the ultimate game changer in the match at Anfield on Sunday.
Which for the first time in as in many past seasons, see the Gunners victoriously prevailed over the Reds in their gengenpressing game playing in the big game match encounter.
So therefore, I personally is not afraid. But very confident Arsenal will beat Liverpool resoundingly well in all aspects of the game on Sunday.
If Arsenal park the bus, get bombarded by Liverpool and lose, many fans will blame Arteta and the team for being a coward
If Arsenal attack Liverpool and lose by two goals or more, the same fans will also blame Arteta and the team for being tactically naive and stupid
To boost the team’s morale, better encourage them to play with their usual tactics and only make constructive criticisms if they lose. It’s very difficult to win at Anfield and we have a bad history there, so a defeat would be understandable
Our travelling supporters will be the key to get a result from that place
Lurking below the surface is a fear that Dan’s previous assertions about our mentality will bite us on the bum again on Sunday. It’s a bit of a red herring to refer to years of failure at Anfield. In the last few years Liverpool have been stronger and winners at the highest level.
We may lose this away match but if I had a hat I’d eat it if we collapsed. This is not the same group of players a year ago. They are a much more focused group who aren’t currently top by accident.
Hope your right Sue