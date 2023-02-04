Did Arsenal bring in the wrong Brazilian midfielder?

Danilo, Nottingham Forest’s winter midfield signing, was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal for the better part of 2022.

According to reports, Arsenal’s offer for the Brazilian’s services in the summer of 2022 was rejected by Palmeiras.

Back then, Arsenal’s signing of the 22-year-old was dubbed a “shrewd signing” by BBC Reporter Zach Lowy. He tweeted, “Did not expect Arsenal to prioritise a midfielder over a winger in the final day of the window, but Danilo would be a shrewd pickup for them if they can get it over the line.”

Many expected a new offer this winter, but Arsenal were slow to return to convince Palmeiras to do business with them, so Nottingham Forest beat them to the Brazilian’s signature.

Although it is difficult to see the impact of Arsenal’s failure to sign Danilo, Football Fan Cast believes Arteta simply missed out on having his own Gilberto Silva. Those who watched Silva at Arsenal’s midfield knew he was the real deal.

“Danilo is almost a carbon copy of his compatriot, with both of them playing just in front of the defensive line, screening the back four, and starting attacks from deep,” said Ross Kilvington of FFC.

“The Forest player certainly embodied Gilberto during his spell at Palmeiras in the 2022 season, making 2.1 tackles and taking 51.3 touches per match. These figures are nearly identical to the former Arsenal midfielder during his final campaign in Brazil ten years ago, with the ex-Gunners ace making two tackles and 1.7 interceptions per game.”

Regardless, Arteta got Jorginho, who is quite good despite missing out on his own Gilberto Silva.

