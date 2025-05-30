Did Arsenal defeat lead to the departure of Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid?

Arsenal continued their impressive European form by extending their unbeaten run against Real Madrid with a memorable home and away victory in this season’s UEFA Champions League. The Gunners met the Spanish giants in the quarterfinal stage, a matchup that many expected to bring their campaign to an end.

Real Madrid, with a record number of Champions League titles, were widely tipped to progress. In contrast, Arsenal, despite their domestic strength, had never lifted the trophy. The odds were stacked against them, and few believed they would overcome such a formidable opponent.

A Statement Performance in Europe

Nevertheless, Arsenal defied expectations with a commanding performance across both legs. Their tactical discipline, composure and ability to capitalise on Madrid’s weaknesses led them to a deserved aggregate win. The result sent shockwaves through European football and propelled the Gunners into the semifinals, where they faced Paris Saint-Germain.

Although their journey ended against the French club, Arsenal’s elimination did not diminish the significance of their victory over Madrid. That achievement alone earned them widespread praise and led many observers to consider them strong contenders for the title. Even though they fell short, they left a lasting impression on the competition.

Madrid Reflects on Arsenal Defeat

Their quarterfinal triumph may have had wider consequences. As cited by Marca, Carlo Ancelotti recently reflected on Madrid’s season and pointed to the Arsenal defeat as a pivotal moment for the club.

“The results weren’t what we expected.

“After the match against Arsenal, we talked it over and made the decision. The team was not in a good place, and we all knew change was needed,” he stated.

Ancelotti’s comments suggest that the loss to Arsenal contributed significantly to the internal assessment that followed. The impact of that result extended beyond the competition, raising questions about Madrid’s direction and prompting key decisions about their managerial future.

For Arsenal, the win over Madrid stands as one of the defining moments of their campaign. It demonstrated their ability to compete with the best and underlined the progress made under their current leadership.

