Did Arsenal do enough in the transfer window to challenge on all fronts this season?

Are we really strong enough

Did Arteta and Edu not recruit enough to survive the season? by Vuyo Mataka

Arsenal in a good place this season, not at a point where you feel comfortable that they will win the league but, they are in a good situation overall. Edu has to be praised for moving players on this season. Vieira and Nelson moved to good situations for their loans, hopefully it will be good loans for them both. The sales of Nketiah, Smith-Rowe and Ramsdale showed that Arsenal are improving on the selling front, they understand the valuations of the players and stick to it. The signing that were brought it were good market signings. Calafiori potentially could be a great signing for the club. Merino is a solid signing, his tenacity and defensive strength makes him a solid signing, all the best for his recovery. The loans signing of Neto and Sterling are reliable short-term options that can contribute.

Not a lot of business was done, however, the midfield is the main concern. A midfield three of Merino, Rice and Odegaard is formidable and the likes of Partey and Jorginho will be good contributors this season. When everyone is fit, the midfield is solid but if injuries hit the team will Arsenal have enough. With Merino out injured and Declan out due to suspension, how do we line up against Tottenham. Arsenal hasn’t had a season with Odegaard out injured. It’s difficult to plan for these scenarios but how well would we fare with him out. Are the youngsters ready to make the next step, will they be ready when the opportunity arrives.

Another concern is the ability of Partey and Jorghino. They are very capable players but they are aging players. As time goes on they will slowly struggle with the pace of the game. The upcoming season, the club needs to secure a replacement for them both. Overall, the squad is in a better place. Every player in the squad is going to contribute and there is a lot of versatility within the squad. Experienced players were added that can help keep composure at the end of the season.

It will be a difficult season for the Arsenal. There will be scores of game this season, Champions League, FA Cup and the Premier League. Competition is going to be tough in the league.

Liverpool are a surprise and City are machine-like. It’s going to take everything the team has to win the league, hopefully this will be the season.

Vuyo

