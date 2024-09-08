Did Arsenal do enough in the transfer window to challenge on all fronts this season?

Are we really strong enough
Did Arteta and Edu not recruit enough to survive the season? by Vuyo Mataka
Arsenal in a good place this season, not at a point where you feel comfortable that they will win the league but, they are in a good situation overall. Edu has to be praised for moving players on this season. Vieira and Nelson moved to good situations for their loans, hopefully it will be good loans for them both. The sales of Nketiah, Smith-Rowe and Ramsdale showed that Arsenal are improving on the selling front, they understand the valuations of the players and stick to it. The signing that were brought it were good market signings. Calafiori potentially could be a great signing for the club. Merino is a solid signing, his tenacity and defensive strength makes him a solid signing, all the best for his recovery. The loans signing of Neto and Sterling are reliable short-term options that can contribute.
Not a lot of business was done, however, the midfield is the main concern. A midfield three of Merino, Rice and Odegaard is formidable and the likes of Partey and Jorginho will be good contributors this season. When everyone is fit, the midfield is solid but if injuries hit the team will Arsenal have enough. With Merino out injured and Declan out due to suspension, how do we line up against Tottenham. Arsenal hasn’t had a season with Odegaard out injured. It’s difficult to plan for these scenarios but how well would we fare with him out. Are the youngsters ready to make the next step, will they be ready when the opportunity arrives.
Another concern is the ability of Partey and Jorghino. They are very capable players but they are aging players. As time goes on they will slowly struggle with the pace of the game. The upcoming season, the club needs to secure a replacement for them both. Overall, the squad is in a better place. Every player in the squad is going to contribute and there is a lot of versatility within the squad. Experienced players were added that can help keep composure at the end of the season.
It will be a difficult season for the Arsenal. There will be scores of game this season, Champions League, FA Cup and the Premier League. Competition is going to be tough in the league.
Liverpool are a surprise and City are machine-like. It’s going to take everything the team has to win the league, hopefully this will be the season.
Vuyo
Not even close to being a conscientiously answerable question at this point except to mention that especially with the UCL changes and lingering Euro24 effects most if not all of the “Big” clubs are going to at one time or another wish they had more resources to draw on.
No, because we still haven’t got a new CF to challenge Havertz and a new inverted RW to compete with Saka
No We had a poor window we needed a striker as cant rely on Jesus I feel this season will not go well Too overladen with defenders and not enough creativity What happens if Odegaard is off form or injured no one seems ready to come in for him I have been a long standing supporter of the club from the first double year of 1971 and my first game, was the previous season a 3-1 win over Sunderland in 1970 I dont have too much hope for this season
Way too early to tell yet, although the unexpected is already happening with “freak” injuries to Merino and now Calafiore and the suspension of Rice. There will certainly be more of that to come in one form or another across the season.
Overall, both buying and selling combined, I thought that the window was reasonably successful (if, by the end, too rushed). However, the failure to bring in a CF is one negative that may come back to haunt Edu (and Arsenal) by next May. However, we are where we are now so have to make the best of it, which I’m sure Arsenal will.
No, not if we DO challenge on all four fronts.
But good enough to win two of the four.
Squad is fine if everyone stays fit and healthy.
However, we know Partey and Jesus will get injured, we know Jorghino can’t play as many games as Rice and Odegaard.
Look at us now, we have a real problem with Rice suspended and Merino injured.
Defense can manage a couple of players out, but midfield and attack cannot.
So no, enough was not done in my opinion, and we already see that in the midfield.
I doubt that we’ll be much involved in the Carabao Cup, other than to let some younger and bench regulars get a game or two; our first fixtures in the FA Cup will be mid January by which time we’ll have some idea of our positions in the Premier League and Champions League, and what our priorities should then be, so with the transfer window open once more we may boost the squad as per our requirements at that time. I don’t see a problem TBH.