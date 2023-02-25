Did Arsenal dodge a bullet by losing out on Mudryk to Chelsea?

Arsenal desperately needed to bolster their squad in the winter, in order to maintain their title drive. Multiple sources strongly linked them to a transfer for Mykhailo Mudryk. A move for the Ukrainian appeared to be a done thing at one stage, but Chelsea eventually won his services. The winger hasn’t done much at Chelsea aside from demonstrating how fast he can sprint.

With Arsenal’s need for reinforcements in the winter, they required players who could make an immediate impact to assist them in the PL title race.

Arsenal were not going to win the title while waiting months for a bright young player to find his feet. Notably, the football kournalist Paul Brown suggests to Gooners that signing Jorginho, who has already made an impression at Arsenal, was a better investment than signing Mudryk.

“I think it’s fair to say that, at the moment, Arsenal probably think they’ve had a bit of a lucky escape there not bringing him to the club. I’m sure Mudryk will get better with time,” said Brown on Give Me Sport.

“He needs a bit of time to settle and adapt to life here in a different country and a new league, but when you look at who Arsenal did sign, they signed Jorginho, and I can remember a lot of fans being mystified and upset with that. But if you look at how the two players have performed, I think it’s clear that Arsenal got the better of the deal there when it comes to those two signings.”

Anyway, Arsenal signed Leandro Trossard in order to strengthen their offense. Trossard has made an immediate impression, he has already scored in Arsenal colors.

Do you believe losing out on Mudryk wasn’t all that bad?

Darren N

