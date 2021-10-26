Did Arsenal dodge a bullet by not signing Buendia?

Did we dodge a bullet with Buendia?

Nine games into the new Premier League season, and it seems as though for now we have actually dodged a bullet with not making one transfer that we were so closely linked to.

As we know transfer news and rumours are never far off from any club, especially Arsenal. The season ends, the transfer window opens, and we are linked with anyone and everyone.

But one player in particular we were linked with during this summer’s transfer window was Emi Buendia, who at the time was with Norwich.

He was a key player for Norwich in many seasons, and a lot of Arsenal fans, me included, were disappointed that we could not tie his signature down, especially after losing him to Aston Villa, when both Arteta and Edu got much abuse for not signing him.

But, forward on nine games and does it now seem like a good decision from the board to not pay the £30m+ for him, and decided to wait it out to try and sign Martin Odegaard.

Having played just five games so far, he has one goal to his name and that was in a 1-1 draw with Brentford in August.

And after his performance against us at the Emirates the other night where he failed to really make any sort of impact, and where he only lasted 68 minutes before being taken off with his team 3-0 down, it seems for now to be a good decision not to have pursued any further for his signature.

Of course, time will tell whether he does begin to make an impact in the Villa side and I have no doubt he is a good player, but maybe the levels of Norwich and Villa, no offence to them, will be the best he will be because really it does not seem like he has what it takes to make it at the big clubs.

However it might not all be his fault as the players you are surrounded by can say a lot about how a person performs on the day, so we will never know if he would have made a better impact at Arsenal or not.

All I can say, although there is a lot more games to come, for now at least the board got it right. Gooners?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_