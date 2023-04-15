Did Arsenal drop points at Liverpool due to lack of momentum?

Would you rather a game every few days or a nice break between each game?

I know we say it’s good our team gets a bit of a break between games during the season run in but I can’t help but feel that playing every three or four days would help keep the winning momentum going.

Our first long break during the season that didn’t include an international break saw us have around seven days off before we played Liverpool on Sunday. A game we came out with just a point.

I can’t help thinking that if we played only three or four days before we may have come away with more than just one point.

Playing every few days despite adding some form of tiredness does keep the momentum we have where we fight and play with a spirit and character that more often than not sees us come out of games as winners to take away maximum points.

That momentum would be key to help keep us in the hunt for the title but having a long break does not always help and is not always a positive thing.

A break is a good thing of course, but it can also interrupt momentum and flow and I feel that’s what happened to us in our game against Liverpool.

Despite starting well, we slowly lost focus and concentration and in turn ended up conceding two points rather than take away a key three points from that game.

Don’t get me wrong the team did well to come away with a point but given how Manchester City are smashing everything that comes in front of them, I fail to see us even taking a point away from the Etihad. But of course never say never and I do like to be proved wrong when it comes to results from Arsenal and hopefully they do prove me wrong🙏🏼

I guess the team can’t win because if we play every few days and we lose it will be down to “fatigue and lack of break” but if we don’t play for seven or eight days and we lose or draw it can be down to “lack of momentum and loss of concentration.”

It’s a catch 22 scenario but I guess come the end of May we will see how having breaks between games has either benefitted us or hurt us in this run in to the title.

After all managers, especially Mikel Arteta, does say that when we drop points he likes the fact we have a game so quickly after so that the team can bounce back to what we know they can.

Unfortunately in this instance he has seven days to wait to be then gather his boys in order for them to pick up the concentration that they lost in the second half at Anfield.

I do hope that the Liverpool game was just a blip though, and that with the breaks we do have between games we use wisely, which I’m sure Arteta and his team will do, in order for us to pick ourselves up and get going for the next three points which should be a stepping stone for our remaining games.

Well, the boys know what they need to do!

Shenel



