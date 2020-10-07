Did Arsenal enjoy a better transfer window than rivals Spurs? (Opinion)

Arsenal and Tottenham could well be considered in the debate for summer transfers of the season, but who had the better window?

The Gunners moved to bring in Gabriel Magalhaes, Willian and Thomas Partey on a permanent deals, while agreeing to extend Dani Ceballos loan by a further season.

We also agreed a new contract for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who was linked with the exit door, while signing Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares on permanent deals after impressing the boss on loan towards the end of last season.

Tottenham on the other hand have moved to bring back former superstar Gareth Bale, while also concluding deals for Sergio Reguilon, Pierre Hojberg, Matt Doherty and Carlos Vinicius.

Going into the summer, I pegged Spurs as guaranteed to bring in at least one new centre-back, with their defensive midfield area one that needed addressing, and a back-up striker also.

Hojberg will play deep in midfield at the base of the five, but I certainly wouldn’t describe him as a defensive midfielder. I’m actually amazed that they didn’t bring in a centre-back, and can see this being a hindrance to their campaign, especially with both Jan Vertonghen and Juan Foyth having departed this summer.

Arsenal’s two problem areas have both been addressed on the other hand, and improved in some fashion, with both Gabriel and Partey expected to enjoy huge seasons in North London.

Spurs have definitely papered over cracks which will remain, and Bale will of course be expected to have a huge impact when fit, but how long that will take to happen after such minimal action is anybody’s guess.

I will go as far as to say that Arsenal had the better window, despite our rivals bringing in more players, although the Welsh forward could well make a huge difference if he could re-find the form that led to his move to Real Madrid all those years back.

Am I alone in thinking our window was better in relation to our needs?

Patrick