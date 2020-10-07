Did Arsenal enjoy a better transfer window than rivals Spurs? (Opinion)

Arsenal and Tottenham could well be considered in the debate for summer transfers of the season, but who had the better window?
The Gunners moved to bring in Gabriel Magalhaes, Willian and Thomas Partey on a permanent deals, while agreeing to extend Dani Ceballos loan by a further season.
We also agreed a new contract for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who was linked with the exit door, while signing Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares on permanent deals after impressing the boss on loan towards the end of last season.
Tottenham on the other hand have moved to bring back former superstar Gareth Bale, while also concluding deals for Sergio Reguilon, Pierre Hojberg, Matt Doherty and Carlos Vinicius.
Going into the summer, I pegged Spurs as guaranteed to bring in at least one new centre-back, with their defensive midfield area one that needed addressing, and a back-up striker also.
Hojberg will play deep in midfield at the base of the five, but I certainly wouldn’t describe him as a defensive midfielder. I’m actually amazed that they didn’t bring in a centre-back, and can see this being a hindrance to their campaign, especially with both Jan Vertonghen and Juan Foyth having departed this summer.
Arsenal’s two problem areas have both been addressed on the other hand, and improved in some fashion, with both Gabriel and Partey expected to enjoy huge seasons in North London.
Spurs have definitely papered over cracks which will remain, and Bale will of course be expected to have a huge impact when fit, but how long that will take to happen after such minimal action is anybody’s guess.
I will go as far as to say that Arsenal had the better window, despite our rivals bringing in more players, although the Welsh forward could well make a huge difference if he could re-find the form that led to his move to Real Madrid all those years back.
Am I alone in thinking our window was better in relation to our needs?
Patrick
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
For once Arsenal has signed all the players that was needed in one transfer window. I wouldn’t mind an attacking mid as well, but I am really happy about our transfers and would choose our players over the spuds players anytime.
Bale even on loan is a huge boost and a huge game changer. Even though he isn’t fit, the Spurs forward line knows there is now pressure on them to perform and someone will get dropped. Hojberg another smart move by them too and will do well in their midfield. The others is wait and see situation. They’ve built a solid squad and had a good summer. Onto us, we got Gabriel who is having a great start to his Arsenal career, Ceballos back on loan is a great move, backup GK more a formality, Willian adds more experience to our forward line and could prove to be a smart signing. And of course the big one is Thomas Partey who could change our entire midfield and really elevate this team. Still a hole in midfield w/ a creative player but lets see what Arteta has up his sleeves. Close call on who has had the better summer. We’ll just have to see how the season plays out honestly. I think both clubs have done well with this window though. (Here’s to hoping the spurs signings flop!)
Spurs definitely had the better window, not only did they sign a top second striker but both fullbacks that are top quality and the holding midfielder in Hojbjerg, not to mention the second coming of Bale. I think the Arsenal need to prepare themselves for another couple of seasons or so in the shadow of their North London Masters. 🙂
Back to your forum you Shameless SPUD! Tierney>>>> reguillon (whatever his name is), makeshift AMN at rightback is light years ahead of Doherty, he’s getting skinned mercilessly and hojberg cant lace partey’s boots. Gabriel walks into your defense. Your part-professional golfer is the only decent acquisition. Jog on…. ha ha ha
Tony Borg it must be very difficult and frustrating being a spurs fan, I mean how can you have a player front line that is guaranteed to score over 40 goals a season with no trophy to show for it🤣🤣🤣.
We’ve had a fantastic window! As for that lot down the road, I’d say their business was decent… Bale alone is huge!
As for the better window.. hmm not sure.. one thing I do know is though this has been one of the greatest windows ever in the PL and I can’t wait to watch the next 34 games!! Bring it on!
TBH Patrick , what Spuds have or have not done interests me as little as embroidery. Indeeed, as my nearest and dearest embroiders regularly, I am, in a way, more interested in that. And certainly more than whatever Spuds are up to!
On Arsenal we have had a partial only successful window. We still need another 5, at minimum, players of PARTEY QUALITY, THOUGH NOT IN HIS POSITION OBVIOUSLY.
As we have not got rid of much of the deadwood either, then a partial success is what we have . Perhaps better than expectations BUT only because the expectatations of this realist were so dismal, even though I did, stupidly I admit, really believe we were going to get Aoure. LESSON LEARNED , YOU MAY BE SURE.