Arsenal had hoped to retain Edu as their Sporting Director for as long as possible, with the club valuing his contribution and continuity at the board level. Edu himself was reportedly content working for the Gunners until he decided to depart at the end of 2024. His exit came as a surprise to many observers, including Mikel Arteta, who was understood to have enjoyed a strong and productive working relationship with him.

Despite their efforts to persuade him to stay, Arsenal were ultimately required to accept his decision and begin planning for the future. The club acted decisively by appointing Andrea Berta as his successor, ensuring that there was no prolonged period of uncertainty behind the scenes.

Transition at the Emirates

Berta arrived in England with a strong reputation, having spent several years working as a sporting director at Atletico Madrid. His experience at the highest level of European football made him an appealing choice as Arsenal sought to maintain their upward trajectory. Since his arrival, the club appear to have adapted quickly, with performances and planning suggesting that the transition has been handled smoothly.

There is a growing sense that Arsenal have reached a new level following the change, and the absence of Edu has not significantly disrupted their progress. In fact, the work carried out under Berta’s guidance has been widely praised, particularly in relation to the club’s most recent recruitment strategy.

Contrasting fortunes

In contrast, reports have emerged suggesting that Edu is facing pressure in his new role, with speculation that his position could be under threat. While the accuracy of these claims remains uncertain, the situation highlights how quickly fortunes can change in football. Judging by the impact made at the Emirates, Arsenal’s decision to move forward appears justified, according to Football Insider.

Edu played a key role in securing major signings such as Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard, deals that significantly strengthened the squad. However, there is a view that the business conducted by Berta during the summer may surpass much of what was achieved during Edu’s tenure. Arsenal now possess a squad that looks better equipped to compete for trophies, a development attributed to Berta’s influence and strategic approach.