Did Arsenal Just Hand Momentum To Man City In The Title Race?

Arsenal’s defeat at the Emirates on Saturday could prove to be more than just a bad result, it might be a turning point in the title race.
Mikel Arteta’s Gunners surrendered to Bournemouth 1-2 late on in the Premier League in disappointing fashion.
Within only 17 minutes, Eli Junior Kroupui smashed in a volley into the far side of David Raya’s goal following some clumsy defending from the Arsenal back line.
However, with the break approaching, Viktor Gyokeres restored hope of a comeback, equalising at 1-1 from the penalty spot with his 11th Premier League strike of the season.
Defensive lapses prove costly again
Inside the 74th minute, Alex Scott decided the title leaders’ fate, capitalising on yet another poor Arsenal defensive display, with the 22 year old finding the back of the net from close range to make it 1-2.
Only ten minutes beforehand, Gyokeres had a second ruled out for being offside, but even at this point Arsenal were struggling to create much to extend their current lead at the top of the table.
It was never going to be easy against Andoni Iraola’s side, who had already defeated the men in red and white earlier this season at the Vitality Stadium by the same scoreline.
In fact, the Cherries have become something of a bogey team in recent times, with Arsenal only beating them twice in the past five encounters.
On top of that, the Dorset side are the only team in the 2025-26 campaign to have stopped the North Londoners both home and away.
Title race still in Arsenal’s hands, but warning signs remain
Arsenal did not have a lot going for them throughout either half, and it was frustrating to see how they currently lead Manchester City in the title race, having done so for 32 games with six remaining.
Despite Arsenal famously going the whole 2003-04 season unbeaten to secure their last Premier League title, it is unrealistic to expect any side to win every match across a full campaign. However, Bournemouth on paper should have been beaten, which ultimately did not happen.
Arsenal remain top of the league and could still define their season by clinching what would be their first title in 21 years this May, something many younger Gunners were not around to witness.
In a more pessimistic scenario, if Arsenal were to lose two or three more league matches from here, something that cannot be ruled out based on this performance, it could turn into yet another painful collapse from a winning position. In that case, questions would inevitably be asked of Arteta, although only time will tell.
Football is often called a game of fine margins, and perhaps that was the case here.
It is now paramount that Arsenal restart their momentum next weekend against Manchester City at the Etihad in the Premier League. It will be far from an easy match, and all eyes will be on the Gunners.
What do you think Gooners? Was this just a bad day at the office or a worrying sign for the title run-in?
Reader Opinion – Liam Harding
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…
Why is it that players are always blamed for tactics enforced by the coach? Arteta sets up the team to play defensively, even where the team is clearly superior both in technical ability and strength. If they score one goal, then they stop playing altogether, take throw-ins like they’re moving chess pieces and waste time to a point where referees are forced to issue yellow cards. This is the sickening reality fans are subjected to since the arrival of Arteta. A new culture that has inhibited the growth and development of a lot of young players and diminished the efficiency of great talents brought into the team for their talents. Saka has completely been blunted under years of heavy negative coaching, Nwaneri, MLS, Eze, Goykeres and soon, Dowman is going to be subdued. The best defences in the world crumble under incessant, rigorous attacks over 90 minutes. It’s shocking to watch how much Arteta hates creativity and wants players to adapt to his own limited natural skills persona as a player.
Arsenal have some of the most creative players and yet they are widely criticised for playing tediously dull, negative football.
The previous poster is correct – this is wholly a tactical issue and their apparent lack of interest on the field at times is down to motivation. The issue is Arteta and always has been. He has tried attacking football and failed and he has tried stifling defensive football and looks as if he will fail once again.
He is just not good enough…
2 seasons ago we played amazingly creative football. We did end up losing few crucial matches which cost us.
Fast forward to this season, we are not creative at all any longer and yet still lose crucial matches.
A new manager can do wonders with the set of current players. Look at United’s first 7-8 matches with Carrick. Totally different from what Amorim had despite having the same players. Obviously based on yesterday, their honeymoon might be over but he’s put United in much better position on the table.
Maybe a coach like Andoni Iraola or Fabregas could bring in new ideas. They play quite attractive football despite their very minimal resources. Kroupi, Huijsen, Semenyo, Ramon, Paz.. some fairly unknown names have been brought for peanuts and now are household names.
Might be that Arteta has brought Arsenal as far as he is capable of. I think his legacy, if not trophies, is extremely strong defense.
It’s not true that the Dorset side stopped Arsenal home and away in the 25/26 season.
Arsenal beat them 3 – 2 at the Vitality Stadium on January 3
Just for the records.
Corporate Man, well spotted. It makes you wonder how much other BS is allowed to be published in articles as fact.
This is a well balanced article. We, football fans, can be accused of short memory, unrealistic expectations, fanciful ideas and an unforgiving attitude. In retrospect, Arteta has done a lot for Arsenal but Arsene Wenger had done much more, yet when the fans felt he could no longer deliver they turned against him!
In my view, what causes this is expectations. Once people get expectations, any slight disappointment will cause an overreaction. All Gunners have been very expectant of positive results. Anything short of that can trigger a very negative reaction! Sometimes people become so unrealistic that they think you should win every game in every competition which is just not possible.
What is my take on all this? I will for the moment remain both optimistic and realistic. We still have 6 games in EPL and potentially four in CL. Thus, we still have all to play for. Besides, what we still have to play are our two priorities. If we win both, we shall become the best team in Europe. If we win one of them we shall still be regarded a top team. What we need to do, therefore, is to rally around our team and push them on to final victory. Let’s strive on, we shall conquer.