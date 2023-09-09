Did Arsenal make a mistake by sending Tierney out on loan?

Kieran Tierney made a strong impression at Arsenal when he initially joined the club, with his performances earning him recognition as one of the team’s standout players. His absence from the lineup was notably felt, as Arsenal often struggled in his absence.

However, during the last campaign, Mikel Arteta introduced Oleksandr Zinchenko to the squad, and the Ukrainian proved to be a suitable fit for Arteta’s system. This led to a shift in Tierney’s playing time, as he found himself less frequently included in the starting lineup.

In the summer transfer window, Tierney departed Arsenal on loan to Real Sociedad. While this move was made, former Premier League player Frank McAvennie believes it was a mistake to let Tierney go.

He tells Football Insider:

“I think it was a mistake for them to let Tierney go.

“I do not know why he could not get into the side but It is great for Tierney.

“He is just a boy from Glasgow wanting to play football and is away to Spain which is brilliant for him. I am delighted for him because he is a top, top player. How he can’t get into the Arsenal team is bizarre. “

Just Arsenal Opinion

We cannot doubt that Tierney is a terrific player because of what he delivered on the pitch for us when he first joined the club.

However, we have much better players now and he does not seem to fit our system going forward.

Hopefully, he will earn a permanent move away and restart his career at another club.

