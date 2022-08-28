Did Arsenal over celebrate after beating Fulham?

Arsenal won their fourth straight league game of the season in as many matches when they beat Fulham yesterday.

It is a result that makes them the only team to have won all their matches in the league in this campaign.

Prior to the fixture, Fulham had not lost any of their opening three games, even though they faced Liverpool in their first match of the campaign.

Beating them was tough, but Arsenal showed incredible character to secure the win, with Gabriel Magalhaes scoring the winner after giving Fulham a helping hand in getting their goal.

They understandably celebrated the win at the end of the game, who wouldn’t?

But BeIN Sport pundits Richard Keys and Andy Gray believed they over celebrated.

Keys said, as quoted by Express Sport: “Steady, it’s Fulham! And they trailed at one time.

“Yeah, well played, you came back to win it and they keep their 100 per cent record intact. But they haven’t won the [Premier League] title tonight. They have won a London derby.”

Gray added: “They have had nothing much to cheer about over the last few years-”

These same people will criticise us if we had lost or drop points in that game, and now they have a problem with how we celebrated the win.

We have the right to celebrate how we want, and it is normal now to get criticisms about our celebration, so we won’t change.

