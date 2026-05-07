Did Arsenal really over-celebrate reaching the Champions League Final?

I have noticed this season that the online football community often reflects wider society.

There is constant negativity and, if anyone dares to be positive, people immediately try to tear them down. What some call banter has often come across as spiteful.

Wayne Rooney was working for Amazon at the Emirates on Tuesday night. The pundit felt Arsenal’s celebrations at the final whistle were over the top. To be fair to the former striker, he has been consistent with that viewpoint, previously accusing Manchester City of over-celebrating when they beat us at the Etihad.

Mr Rooney is qualified to share what mindset is required to lift major trophies. Others? Not so much.

Arsenal fans earned that moment

I did not interpret the scenes from the Gunners or Gooners as celebrating simply winning a Champions League semi-final, after Arsenal beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 (agg) at the Emirates on Tuesday night. Instead, it felt like an entire stadium letting out a collective release of emotion and frustration.

It has been two decades since our only Champions League final appearance. There have been many lows during that period and, as a club, we have travelled a long road to return to this level, with plenty of people laughing at us along the way.

Even this season, Arsenal have been mocked considerably for a team that has spent most of the campaign at the top of the Premier League.

It is therefore only right that the same level of energy goes into enjoying moments that do not happen every day. In Arsenal’s history, this has only happened once before.

Who decides how football fans should celebrate?

I do not believe Wayne Rooney meant any disrespect and he is entitled to his opinion, but can he honestly say the same people criticising Arsenal’s reaction would not be equally hysterical if it were Atletico Madrid heading to Budapest instead?

Also, who is anyone to tell another person how they should feel? How entitled is that?

Mikel Arteta’s job is to make those connected to Arsenal happy. Those outside that bubble do not matter.

Sport is supposed to be an escape from daily life, a comfort in an uncertain world. If you are not allowed to smile, shout and jump up and down after reaching a Champions League final, then maybe watch something else.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Dan Smith

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