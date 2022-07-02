Did Arsenal sign an injured player?

One of the worst decisions a club can make is to sign an injured player. This is bad because a seemingly small injury can take more than the expected time to heal or even become recurrent.
Clubs try to avoid buying players when they are not fully fit, but it seems Arsenal’s new signing, Fabio Vieira, has joined the club with an injury.
The Portuguese midfielder has just completed his move to the Emirates, to the delight of most Arsenal fans.
However, Sports journalist James Benge has revealed that he has a minor problem after he was pictured with protective boot.
He tweeted: “Fabio Vieira was pictured in a protective boot outside Colney today. I’m told it was a minor foot issue.”
Vieira went through a thorough medical before completing his move to the Emirates.
If there was a serious problem in any part of his body, Arsenal could easily have called it off.
While he might not start preseason training immediately, Vieira remains a very impressive buy.
We expect a lot from him, but he is likely to spend time on the bench in the first few weeks of the season unless the likes of Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe are unavailable or are doing badly on the pitch.
So if we have the opportunity to sign an injured Mbappe for instance, we should decline, according to your logic, thought the player already clarified its nothing serious, much ado about nothing.
Yeah! We never learn… after Kallstrom and Suarez, another name signs the hospital sheet before the contract!
Answer to the headline …
Probably
For me I don’t think that’s a big deal,injury can come any time any moment, Fabio is a good player,in that case I wish him a very quick recovery up gunners
So what if we sign a player who had a bruise.
If Arsenal did sign an injured Luis Saha at the time of singing a fully fit Nicholas Pepe we would be better off
We can all defend our club but the truth is our record with signing injured players is not good and neither is the record after. We need strong players not ones with injury problems.
I don’t want to jinx it, but it wouldn’t be the first time that a “small” injury ends up sidelining a player for an extended period,would it?on another note,we might have missed a trick,PSG just spent 40M€ on his Porto teammate Vitinha (22 years old, holding midfielder),time will tell.