Did Arsenal sign an injured player?

One of the worst decisions a club can make is to sign an injured player. This is bad because a seemingly small injury can take more than the expected time to heal or even become recurrent.

Clubs try to avoid buying players when they are not fully fit, but it seems Arsenal’s new signing, Fabio Vieira, has joined the club with an injury.

The Portuguese midfielder has just completed his move to the Emirates, to the delight of most Arsenal fans.

However, Sports journalist James Benge has revealed that he has a minor problem after he was pictured with protective boot.

He tweeted: “Fabio Vieira was pictured in a protective boot outside Colney today. I’m told it was a minor foot issue.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vieira went through a thorough medical before completing his move to the Emirates.

If there was a serious problem in any part of his body, Arsenal could easily have called it off.

While he might not start preseason training immediately, Vieira remains a very impressive buy.

We expect a lot from him, but he is likely to spend time on the bench in the first few weeks of the season unless the likes of Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe are unavailable or are doing badly on the pitch.

