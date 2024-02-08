Did Arteta buy Havertz because he helps out defensively for Arsenal?

Some Arsenal fans are unsure whether Kai Havertz makes an impact on the team or is just a passenger. However, ex-England women’s football player Karen Carney just revealed how vital Kai Havertz is to Mikel Arteta’s strategy.

Carney says that Arsenal’s manager is a defensive coach and that despite Havertz’s troubles in front of goal, he performs a good job defensively, which benefits Arsenal as a team.

Listening to Carney talk, I understand why Arteta has overlooked complaints about his fielding of Havertz. Notably, in the 3-1 victory over Liverpool, he attempted 12 aerial and 12 ground duels. He may not have won all of his duels, but he showed intent.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, the former England international said, “I think Mikel Arteta is a defensive coach. I think Kai Havertz gets a lot of criticism as an attacking player for his output, but he does an incredible role defensively for the team, cutting off that side of the pitch. I think he was brilliant as well out of possession.”

It is fair to acknowledge Havertz’s contributions to Arsenal’s defensive side of the game. Even so, he must find a way to be more influential in the attack. For how technically gifted he is, he undoubtedly has more to offer; he simply needs to put in the effort and be prepared to learn. Mikel Arteta knows how to get the best out of players, and maybe he’ll do the same with Havertz.

Daniel O

