Did Arteta get it right with player exits at Arsenal? What’s your verdict?

Player exits…Did Arteta get it right? by Jonbo
There are many areas where a manager can succeed or fail, and one of the major factors they have to get mostly right is transfers. I say “mostly”, because no manager or club has a 100% success rate with transfers.
And a lot of times, it’s out of a manager’s hands anyway. A player may push through a move against the wishes of the manager. A technical director may overrule a manager. A player may want to stay, the manager loves him, but financial trouble at a club may be the deciding factor.
So did Arteta get it right with player exits at Arsenal? This isn’t about transfer fees, or money, it’s purely about whether we should have kept players or not based on their Arsenal performances and what they and us have done since?
Mkhitaryan – YES
He was a flop for us, and I think he wanted to leave anyway. He has played a lot for Roma, and done fairly well from the little I have seen, but was terrible in England for us and Utd, so it was right to get rid of.
Emi Martinez – YES
This was a very difficult call, because he’s done really well for Villa, and has cemented his place as Argentina’s number one. He came in for the injured Leno, and was brilliant for us. The issue was that he wanted, and felt he was good enough for regular first team football, which was fair enough at his age. The main problems were that Leno had also been excellent for us, so it would have been harsh to replace him, and that it’s difficult for any manager to guarantee a starting spot to a player. I guess it’s easier to say that selling was the correct call since Ramsdale’s signing.
Mustafi – YES
Huge flop for us, and has done absolutely nothing since leaving, and barely played. Currently at Levente which is probably his level, no disrespect to them.
Ozil – YES
Easiest call out of all of them. Trouble maker, consistently poor performances, and terrible attitude. Ozil’s critics have been more than proven right, especially given what’s happened with him at Fenerbahce.
Willock – YES
A brilliant loan spell at Newcastle, which angered some Arsenal fans when we sold him. Willock never really hit it off at Arsenal, and hasn’t matched his loan performances since moving to Newcastle.
Kolasinac – YES
A fan favourite, albeit briefly, but not good for us overall. Hasn’t played a lot since leaving.
Sokratis – YES
I actually really liked this signing. An aggressive old school CB was exactly what we needed. Unfortunately he was asked to play out from the back, and looked terrible in the process. He wasn’t needed anymore, and is currently back in Greece.
Aubameyang – NO
I completely support Arteta’s decision to get rid of Auba because of disciplinary issues (and his form had also been awful for a very long time), because he could have lost control of the dressing otherwise. Despite my support on this issue, it was mid-season, and our backup options were not great in Laca and Nketiah. Ideally, I would have liked to have seen Arteta and Auba come to some sort of compromise that would have kept him at the club for the last 6 months, before moving him on in the summer.
Lacazette – YES
I have always felt a little sorry for Laca. We finally spent big on a quality striker, only to upgrade him just 6 months later with Auba. Has never really been given a chance in my opinion. Decent player, but definitely right to move him on.
Chambers – NO
Quality versatile squad player. I would have liked to have kept him, but he wanted to play more often. Letting him go wasn’t an issue, like with Auba, it was the timing. Always risky mid-season, and I feel it backfired with the injuries towards the end of the season. Should have let him go in the summer instead.
Willian – YES
Very poor signing, and moved on after one season. Barely played since, and hasn’t scored a single goal.
Luiz – YES
Just like Willian, has only played 9 games since returning to Brazil. We do not miss him. Had the ability to look world class, and Sunday league in the same game.
I have only listed players from the first team. Let me know if I missed anyone.
Out of the list, I think we can only really say that Mkhitaryan, Auba and Martinez have found better or the same form since leaving, in relation to the quality of the league they are playing in. That said, and as I explained, two out of those three were the right calls as Mhki had been dreadful in England, and I think he wanted to go. It was a difficult situation with Martinez and Leno, and Ramsdale is definitely the best option out of the three keepers.
On one hand, Arteta has done very well getting 10 out of 12 right, and one could easily argue 11 or 12 out of 12, but then again, it wasn’t exactly hard making the right calls, given that the vast majority of these players were considered deadwood.
Jonbo
Very very one sided view and totally irrelevant or valid.
Extremely one sided Reggie . Overall he has failed but admittedly his transfer ins have been impressive or have great potential
And no he didn’t get it right or we wouldn’t have need to ask that question.
Interesting.
So the only players we got money for are both Martinez and willock. Roughly 45m for both after their outstanding performance before they were sold.
I agree with majority of the article but not all.
Martinez wasn’t the right call and here is my reason.
He was replaced by runnerson, and not ramsdale.
As what I read, he wanted guaranteed playing times which is normal considering the performances he put on while Leno was away.
Not sure where he wanted to be assigned to being the number 1.
Arteta should have rotate him by playing him in the cups and Europa and give Leno the EPL spot.
One of Arteta weakness is he doesn’t rotate and he hardly introduce new players to the line up untill things not going accordingly. We have seen this many times.
The second would be willock case.
I find willock case similar to nketia. Except one was sold and the other was given much improved contract and a legendary number. Yeah a little slight difference in terms of contract but a very similar situation. With that performance, willock could have been given a much improved deal and more playing time as well since his performance towards the end of season was justified but he got sold.
Maybe they realize it was a mistake and don’t want to make the same call with nketia we never can tell.
Now we can say willock later flop this season after being sold, which we got profit from his sales. but same thing could happen to any of our top performances this completed season.
I personally don’t see Esr or Saka getting +10 goals in the league like they did last season.
All pretty much yes
What a surprise 😂
Would love to see from Jonbo how many signings he had gotten right. Never mind I already know the answer.. A big yes for Runarsson.
We have to qualify the discussions by saying Lacazette Aubameyang Mkhitaryian Kolasinac Ozil Socritis Chambers stayed for months or years, not playing, loaned out, being paid in some cases obscene salaries leaving for free and in ths case of Ozil Aubameyang Lacazette and in all probability Willian were paid long after they left. Willock 20mill Martinez 15 mill while Guendouzie was sold for 12 mill while being valued at 30m . Bellerin Torrieira Runarsson and Bellerin will go for much less than they were worth. So the truth is most of the players actually left on their own terms after maxing out their generous Arsenal salaries and also by leaving on a free this enabled them to neotiate the best possible terms at their new clubs. We must also remember almost all these players were signed before Arteta arrived so Arteta has been cleaning up after Wenger and Emery for all of his first 2 +1/2 seasons in charge. This season then will be the first real Arteta squad.
Aubameyang began Holding the team backward with continuous goal draughts, arrogance and indiscipline; thereby holding the Club Ransome. So, he needed to go before AFC became real contestants for top 4. Even though Arteta could have given dialogue a chance to make him change
I think they’d had that dialogue over the summer, he had a few decent games near the start of the season but lost interest again. I think he just wasn’t happy for whatever reason and couldn’t be fully professional about it
Arsenal are buildung a team, which can challenge for the title in 2-3 years.
Not one of those players would/could be part of that future team. So sooner or later, they would have to go.
Whether the timing and the money was right for all of them is a different matter, though.
Yes like the backed Wenger whose teams for the future were already challenging but kept being sent back to step one.
I don’t get why you think it was a mistake to let auba go – he was consistently playing worse than laca and Eddie, so he wasn’t exactly an option worth having. Good for him, he’s playing better again at barca, but he was finished here long before we actually let him go.
Willian and luiz got new contracts by arteta so those 2 shit transfers and we didnt get money only willock was good
Well written article Jonbo with Arteta apologist DNA all over it. Where are Guendouzi, Saliba and Mav? Ooh you didn’t want many NOs in your article did you?
But that is only one side of the coin.
Do another one on Arteta signings.
1. How many did he get right?
2. How have they fared compared to their previous clubs?
3. How well have they been coached? Have they improved or deteriorated?
4. What is their value now? Has it increased or decreased?
5. How have they performed compared to the players who were let go? League tables? Europe qualification? Cup runs?
Based on failure to get us into top 4, transfer buishess hasn’t been good enough