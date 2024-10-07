Did Arteta take a big chance with his over-rotating his Arsenal starting line-up against the Saints?

Having largely refused to rotate during this hectic schedule, Mikel Arteta strangely picked just before the International Break to give Jesus and Sterling a rare start. Beginning with a player who Chelsea were not even going to submit in their squad was a gamble, but neither he nor Jesus can knock on the office door on Monday bemoaning a lack of opportunities.

Our manager maybe was in danger of overcomplicating things by selecting Jorginho but instead of Partey getting a rest, he was asked to be a makeshift right back. That’s despite Tomiyasu fit enough to be on the bench along with Kiwior.

Was this taking Southampton lightly?

Some Gooners say judging by the atmosphere that was the case, the visitors goal waking the Emirates up.

Some of our fans were asking for this to be Nwaneri’s first Prem start (not sure based on what).

While I spent the morning playing semantics saying we won’t go unbeaten this season, but being told I can’t have that opinion because it’s not literally impossible.

By half time on Saturday, on his return Aaron Ramsdale had only had to deal with one shot by halftime, the loudest sheer from the crowd had been his welcome back, while Southampton missed two sitters in the second period.

None of this is a criticism. In fact, the best thing for a team is to make mistakes while still winning. It means everyone can learn while not losing any points in the process.

To be Champions though we have to learn.

The last two title races were decided by fine margins, but ultimately given the standard Man City have set, we can’t avoid too many games where we have an off day.

We had a couple last Christmas and ultimately that meant the only way of winning the Prem was to be flawless.

This weekend we got away with underestimating our opponents, but better opponents will catch us cold.

One of those acts of complacency needs to be Thomas Partey not as a full back. It was an experiment our boss tried last season. As crazy as it sounds now, that meant Gabriel was dropped, this only changing when the Ghanian suffered another lengthy injury.

The 31-year-old didn’t disgrace himself in that role and it should be stressed the footballing intelligence it needs to take to start in one position and time when to step into midfield.

Arteta got the idea by doing the same with Zinchenko. However, wanting both full backs to be hybrid midfielders is maybe over coaching?

Trying to be too clever?

We had left and rights backs going into the middle, centre backs moving across to cover, strikers dropping deep, wingers tracking back. It was like everyone was getting in each other’s way.

We since have moved on to almost playing 4 centre backs across the back line. Something again copied from the Etihad. It’s led to us being one of the best defensive teams in the division. If we do get over the line this time it will be because of how organised we are, Arsenal can now win games in a manner unlike ourselves in the last few decades

That wasn’t as apparent this weekend.

Don’t try to fix something not broken.

Play defenders in defence and midfielders in midfield.

Dan

