Did Arteta think that Arsenal’s trip to Fulham was more crucial than facing Man United?

Many pundits confident predictions of Arsenal’s victory over Manchester United proved accurate. The Gunners demonstrated their superiority with a convincing 2-0 win, extending United’s winless streak at the Emirates Stadium since 2017 and making it four consecutive victories for Arsenal against the Red Devils.

Despite initial concerns from some Arsenal supporters about the absence of Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiori, with Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko starting in their place, the defensive duo performed admirably. Arsenal’s dominance was particularly evident in their set-piece execution, with both goals coming from corners.

Mikel Arteta’s decision not to risk Gabriel or Calafiori for this match suggests he didn’t consider United a significant threat. After the game, Arteta explained, “With Gabi, it would’ve been a big risk to play him today because he felt something against West Ham. Sunday is a possibility, same with Ricci [Calafiori] as well.”

This cautious approach indicates that Arteta may be prioritizing the upcoming away match against Fulham, which could be seen as a more crucial fixture. The last encounter at Craven Cottage resulted in a 2-1 loss for Arsenal, potentially costing them the title. With this in mind, the Arsenal technical team seems focused on ensuring key players are fit for the Fulham match, aiming to secure a better result this time around.

