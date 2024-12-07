Zinchenko in action for Arsenal
Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Did Arteta think that Arsenal’s trip to Fulham was more crucial than facing Man United?

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Many pundits confident predictions of Arsenal’s victory over Manchester United proved accurate. The Gunners demonstrated their superiority with a convincing 2-0 win, extending United’s winless streak at the Emirates Stadium since 2017 and making it four consecutive victories for Arsenal against the Red Devils.

Despite initial concerns from some Arsenal supporters about the absence of Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiori, with Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko starting in their place, the defensive duo performed admirably. Arsenal’s dominance was particularly evident in their set-piece execution, with both goals coming from corners.

Mikel Arteta’s decision not to risk Gabriel or Calafiori for this match suggests he didn’t consider United a significant threat. After the game, Arteta explained, “With Gabi, it would’ve been a big risk to play him today because he felt something against West Ham. Sunday is a possibility, same with Ricci [Calafiori] as well.”

This cautious approach indicates that Arteta may be prioritizing the upcoming away match against Fulham, which could be seen as a more crucial fixture. The last encounter at Craven Cottage resulted in a 2-1 loss for Arsenal, potentially costing them the title. With this in mind, the Arsenal technical team seems focused on ensuring key players are fit for the Fulham match, aiming to secure a better result this time around.

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal’s next 6 games are looking a lot better than Liverpool’s right now
Martin Odegaard
Martin Odegaard closes in on Arsenal captaincy milestone
Fabio Vieira with Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta reveals why he let Fabio Vieira leave on loan
Posted by

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors