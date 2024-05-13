Did Arteta’s negative tactics nearly cost us against Man United?

Did Arteta’s tactics nearly cost us 3 points?
Coming into the game against Manchester United, I was extremely confident, not the type of confident that leads to ignorance, but I thought it would take something special from United to take the points off Arsenal last night, but to be honest, they came very close several times. When I look back on last night’s game, I think we have to consider ourselves lucky that they didn’t manage to get an equaliser late in the game.
Leandro Trossard’s goal was a great one and was some smart play by Kai Havertz to catch Casemiro off his line and out of position, but for me, it felt like some what of a lucky break and although we obviously walked away with the three points and that’s all that really matters when we look at the big picture, I still think we could and should have done more throughout the game.
There were a several occasions where United came very close to getting an equaliser and if it wasn’t for their players playing so bad, they could have easily punished us. United have been struggling with their defence and their midfield and we didn’t use that to our advantage, we continued to lose possession of the ball and if we were up against any other team, I think we would have been punished for it.
Going in at half time, I felt confident, I thought we would come out in the second half and look a lot more dangerous and confident going forward but it seemed like Arteta had told the squad that it was okay to sit back and let United have the ball while we take the pressure and left the door open for the home side to get back into the game.
There were some moments where I thought we would throw it all away and if it wasn’t for individual performances, we could have ruined things for ourselves. Partey, who before the game I thought would be the perfect guy for the CDM role, looked out of shape and now when I look back on it, I think Jorginho would have been a smarter option through the middle.
In the end, it doesn’t really matter, we got the three points and we can now focus on the next task and pray that Manchester City magically end up dropping points to Tottenham. Although it feels criminal to want Tottenham to win, hopefully they can do us a favour and pinch a win or draw off the reigning champions.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Mae
Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
At this stage of the season 3 points are 3 points ,and I have to take my hat off to Arteta and the team as I didn’t think they could replicate last seasons 2nd place .
It’s been an enjoyable ride even if we finish second again it’s been a different season compared to last where we choked as was the season before ,this season it’s been a proper scrap and that’s what a lot of us (Arsenal fans ,not Arteta fans )craved for ,so fair play .
I would add that was the worst Man Utd team I have ever seen since 88 when I first started supporting us ,but I suppose it goes in circles I just hope we can get a few trophies before it’s our turn once again .
I didn’t really care how we won – just that we did win
To have come out of the doldrums post Emery, and to have comfortably guaranteed 2nd place at worst this season is a great achievement
Manchester Utd are still struggling to strike a successful path after SAF over 12/13 years ago. Arteta has brought Arsenal to the brink of a league title in less than half that time in his first senior role. Whatever happens on Sunday, this season has cemented belief in themselves
SueP
What ever the outcome on Sunday the one thing I believe we have is the team are still growing, still learning and will only get better and stronger .
City will no doubt will go again but we are slowly and surely closing the gap
Pride and belief is restored and I am loving ❤️ it
Onwards and upwards
Yea, negative or positive tactics what matter is 3 points in the back. Credit to Arteta he has learnt by experience that at this stage you need a bit of pragmatism to win certain crucial games.
We played so much better there last year and lost so happy with 3 points & a safe performance
The game state dictated what tactics to employ. We went pragmatic after our goal and the negative ‘terrorist ball’ was us shutting shop.
Our mid field three got uncharacteristically nervous and shell shocked requiring a pivot. Good to know we now have a plan B that can be used to preserve an in game result…either protect a goal advantage or prevent a goal.
No they didn’t. His tactics made us get 3points in a title run in not getting out of 2nd gear
Arsenal has known before hand that Man Utd are very dangerous in counterattack.
More so, in this particular match fixture involving them and Arsenal in the past in the Epl at Old Trafford.
Hence, the cautious approach in the game generally that was exhibited in it by by the Gunners when it was being played.
So that they will avoid being caught on the break in it by the Red Devils.
And as the Gunners exploited the Red Devils defence lapses early in the math and took the lead in it.
But despite that the Gunners became jittering and nervous thereafter as the game went on. They held on to their 1 goal lead to the end to win the match and won it.
I think Arsenal the match as a result of the match winning mentality that they’ve inculcate into themselves. And which has seen them winning matches regularly in the Epl this season.
They were not ‘negative tactics’, they were winning tactics.