Did Aston Villa do Arsenal a favour over Douglas Luiz?

Douglas Luiz is one of the players that was linked with a move to Arsenal.

The Brazilian midfielder is wanted by several other clubs as he delivers fine performances for Aston Villa.

The Midlands club is an ambitious side, but that will not stop a bigger side like Arsenal from poaching their players.

In what should be a boost to the Gunners chances of signing him, The Daily Mail says Villa rejected three offers to sell the midfielder yesterday.

What makes it even sweeter is that one of the offers came from Tottenham Hotspur.

Although he has around 18 months left on his current deal, Steven Gerrard’s side decided he would stay beyond the first half of this season.

This has now handed a chance to Arsenal to compete for his signature in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Considering that we were not prepared to make important signings in the last window, it is great that Villa has refused to sell Luiz.

They have technically done us a favour. Would Edu act to sign him in the summer?

Luiz is most likely not our only midfield target, and some new names might be linked with a move to the club before the next transfer window reopens.

If we don’t sign the former Manchester City player, we would need to add a top player to the squad as an alternative.