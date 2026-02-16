Did Ben White suffer an injury in the Wigan game?

Ben White was substituted during Arsenal’s FA Cup victory over Wigan after appearing to sustain an injury, prompting concern among supporters. The defender completed 79 minutes before being withdrawn, raising immediate questions about his fitness at a crucial stage of the season.

White has been an influential figure for the Gunners in recent weeks, enjoying substantial playing time and delivering consistent performances. Despite the depth within Arsenal’s squad, his importance to the team remains significant. His versatility and reliability have made him a valuable asset across competitions, and the coaching staff would undoubtedly prefer to have him available as they navigate a demanding schedule.

Concerns During FA Cup Victory

When White limped off the pitch, both fans and members of the coaching team would have feared that he had added his name to an already growing injury list. Arsenal have faced several fitness setbacks in recent months, and any additional absence could have disrupted their rhythm across domestic and cup competitions.

At this stage of the campaign, maintaining squad stability is essential. White’s presence has contributed to the team’s defensive organisation and overall balance, and his potential unavailability would have represented a significant concern.

Positive Update on His Condition

However, there appears to be encouraging news regarding his situation. According to Football Insider, the defender has confirmed that he is fine. This update suggests that he has not sustained an injury serious enough to keep him sidelined.

As a result, there is optimism that White will be available for selection in Arsenal’s next fixture. Such reassurance will come as a relief to supporters and teammates alike, particularly given the intensity of the upcoming schedule. Avoiding another injury setback could prove crucial as Arsenal continue their pursuit of success across multiple competitions.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…