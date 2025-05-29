Did Benjamin Sesko blow his chance at joining Arsenal?

Ask Ollie Watkins, Arsenal only come for you once. And when they do, you’d better be ready to make the switch. Benjamin Sesko might just be learning that the hard way, if recent reports are to be believed.

According to The Sun, RB Leipzig’s prolific young forward was Arsenal’s top striker target last summer. Fresh off a strong campaign with 18 goals in 42 appearances, Sesko was seen as the future of the Gunners’ frontline.

Arsenal reportedly held advanced talks with Leipzig and were confident of sealing the deal. But on 12 June, the Slovenian striker opted to sign a new contract with the Bundesliga club instead, dealing a blow to the North Londoners’ plans.

That decision unsettled Arsenal’s recruitment team so much that they chose not to pursue any other striker that window.

Sesko no longer top of the list

Fast forward a year, and Sesko’s stock has risen further, 21 goals in 45 games this season, but Arsenal’s interest has cooled.

The 21-year-old is no longer considered a priority. Instead, Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyökeres has leapfrogged him to become Arsenal’s primary striker target heading into the summer.

That’s a blow for Sesko and his representatives, especially as Leipzig failed to qualify for the Champions League. By all accounts, the forward is keen to move, but he may now find Arsenal’s door closed.

Berta focusing elsewhere

While some reports had suggested that new Sporting Director Andrea Berta was back in talks with Leipzig over Sesko, fresh information claims those discussions were actually about Dutch playmaker Xavi Simons.

Arsenal, it seems, are no longer looking at Sesko to lead their line. They’re targeting impact over potential, and that puts Viktor Gyökeres firmly in pole position.

One shot, gone?

In hindsight, Sesko had his chance. Arsenal were ready. The move could have been done. But he chose to stay in Germany, and in doing so, may have missed his one-time opportunity to wear the red and white of Arsenal.

What do you think, Gooners, should Arsenal reignite their interest in Sesko? Or have we already found our man in Gyökeres?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…