Did Bruno Guimarães influence Eddie Howe’s Newcastle exit? – Opinion

With news breaking that Eddie Howe is leaving Newcastle, many Gooners were quick to wonder whether an accepted offer from Arsenal for Bruno Guimarães would quickly follow, which, of course, still could happen.

That’s because Howe clearly considered his future at the end of last season, but despite knowing he would lose key individuals, he convinced himself to stay.

Unlike this time last year, there had been a clear recruitment strategy at St James’ Park, with every new signing so far being under the age of 24.

Those players were recruited with the expectation they would be working under Howe.

So, what changed for the 48-year-old to change his mind?

There is a chance he watched a 4-1 defeat at Bristol City and realised how far the club has fallen from European qualification.

Yet it’s unlikely any manager would read too much into a pre-season result.

Was there one piece of news too many?

It’s more likely he received news that proved to be the straw that broke the camel’s back.

It could be wishful thinking, but logically, hearing your captain is now going to be sold could be the hill you die on, especially in the same transfer window that Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon departed.

After a 12th-place finish last campaign, Geordies were already starting to turn on the same man who ended their 56-year wait for a trophy.

Once you begin to lose the fanbase, it takes a lot to win them back, and I’m surprised it took Howe this long to conclude he had taken the Toon Army as far as he could.

Maybe it’s been a battle of heart versus head?

The heart wanting to be the man to rebuild a new team, but his head screaming he can’t improve on the two occasions he qualified for the Champions League.

One departure too many?

Outside of Premier League clubs suffering financial meltdown, it’s rare to lose your manager, two of your best players and potentially your captain all in the same summer.

If Guimarães is allowed to join the champions, it would mean the Magpies losing almost their entire midfield in one swoop. You could even argue that represents three of their biggest talents.

As a former professional himself, Howe would have understood that the Brazilian has ambition, but had he perhaps been promised it would take a much higher offer before Newcastle considered letting the 28-year-old leave?

I don’t believe Eddie Howe agreed to stay for a few extra weeks simply to oversee a transitional period.

The Premier League season ended in May, so there was no need for a transition.

It could be wishful thinking, but I think Howe has been told he’s losing another midfielder, and that’s one transfer too many.

I said it at the time, but he should have done more to flirt with the FA when they were looking for a new England manager. Instead, he insisted he wasn’t ready to turn his back on the buzz of working on the training pitch every day.

It’s hard to have too much sympathy for the Geordies.

They are friendly people who are passionate about football.

Yet I can’t feel sorry when your owners’ attempt at sports washing doesn’t work.

When a nation points to you on a map, makes you rich overnight, but you still can’t jump to the front of the queue… that’s okay by me.

Dan Smith

Do you think Eddie Howe’s departure is linked to Newcastle potentially losing Bruno Guimarães, or are the two situations completely unrelated? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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