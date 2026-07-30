Did Bruno Guimarães influence Eddie Howe’s Newcastle exit? – Opinion

With news breaking that Eddie Howe is leaving Newcastle, many Gooners were quick to wonder whether an accepted offer from Arsenal for Bruno Guimarães would quickly follow, which, of course, still could happen.
That’s because Howe clearly considered his future at the end of last season, but despite knowing he would lose key individuals, he convinced himself to stay.
Unlike this time last year, there had been a clear recruitment strategy at St James’ Park, with every new signing so far being under the age of 24.
Those players were recruited with the expectation they would be working under Howe.
So, what changed for the 48-year-old to change his mind?
There is a chance he watched a 4-1 defeat at Bristol City and realised how far the club has fallen from European qualification.
Yet it’s unlikely any manager would read too much into a pre-season result.
Was there one piece of news too many?
It’s more likely he received news that proved to be the straw that broke the camel’s back.
It could be wishful thinking, but logically, hearing your captain is now going to be sold could be the hill you die on, especially in the same transfer window that Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon departed.
After a 12th-place finish last campaign, Geordies were already starting to turn on the same man who ended their 56-year wait for a trophy.
Once you begin to lose the fanbase, it takes a lot to win them back, and I’m surprised it took Howe this long to conclude he had taken the Toon Army as far as he could.
Maybe it’s been a battle of heart versus head?
The heart wanting to be the man to rebuild a new team, but his head screaming he can’t improve on the two occasions he qualified for the Champions League.
One departure too many?
Outside of Premier League clubs suffering financial meltdown, it’s rare to lose your manager, two of your best players and potentially your captain all in the same summer.
If Guimarães is allowed to join the champions, it would mean the Magpies losing almost their entire midfield in one swoop. You could even argue that represents three of their biggest talents.
As a former professional himself, Howe would have understood that the Brazilian has ambition, but had he perhaps been promised it would take a much higher offer before Newcastle considered letting the 28-year-old leave?
I don’t believe Eddie Howe agreed to stay for a few extra weeks simply to oversee a transitional period.
The Premier League season ended in May, so there was no need for a transition.
It could be wishful thinking, but I think Howe has been told he’s losing another midfielder, and that’s one transfer too many.
I said it at the time, but he should have done more to flirt with the FA when they were looking for a new England manager. Instead, he insisted he wasn’t ready to turn his back on the buzz of working on the training pitch every day.
It’s hard to have too much sympathy for the Geordies.
They are friendly people who are passionate about football.
Yet I can’t feel sorry when your owners’ attempt at sports washing doesn’t work.
When a nation points to you on a map, makes you rich overnight, but you still can’t jump to the front of the queue… that’s okay by me.
Dan Smith
Do you think Eddie Howe’s departure is linked to Newcastle potentially losing Bruno Guimarães, or are the two situations completely unrelated? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
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Heard of PSR?
Good manager, some great players, shite management and owners, this just sums up NUFC as a small selling club for the top 5…
I wouldn’t agree there a small.. Far from it
Unfortunately the system is playing a big part
On the club has to be run which is a joke
I Feel sorry for them and clubs like them as it isn’t a level playing field
Lucky we are nearer the top of the food chain
Must be exhausting and demoralising for the club and fans to a cash burning a hole in your pocket and you can’t spend it
have zero sympathy
The lack of involvement by the PIF has been noticeable.
No Stadium announcement, No challenge to change the current Premier rules. The current rules benefit the top 6 preventing Newcastle challenging on a level field. I was one of those fans who thought Eddie had ran out of ideas. What’s happened to the Project. No wonder our Top Players want to leave. Probably the exit of Isak & the poor signings, resulting in Poor Performances signalled Current Situation.
To get back on track, restore the dream, PIF need to address this. They (The Owners themselves) need to make a Public announcement to the Club, Players & Supporters that the Project is happening.
I believe it was Howe’s failure at Newcastle that made him lose his motivation to coach the Magpies
He spent five years and was very financially supported, yet he failed to stabilize the club in EPL top four
Even Iraola was better than him at Bournemouth
He needs to take a break and get new ideas, before coaching again
Bournemouths highest finish was 6th, win rate of 35% and no trophies. Newcastle got into the CL had a win rate of 46.9 (only bettered by KK) won the league cup, got into another final, finished a lowly 5th above Bournemouth. How on earth is that better? Rubbish!!!!
Meant to put 5th was the lowest until this season.
Bournemouth’s final EPL positions under Howe for five seasons:
2015/16: 16th
2016/17: 9th
2017/18: 12th
2018/19: 14th
2019/20: 18th
Iraola made Bournemouth finish 6th in EPL table, despite having only managed the team for three seasons
Howe is overrated and I bet he’ll continue his highly inconsistent ttajectory at his next club
Just to give him his due
Remember he was the man who took them from league 2- Prem
Amazing achievement
Achieved with a home gate of 11,300.
You didn’t explain yourself very well GAI in the first place, hence Reggie’s reply.
Overall I think Howe is a good manager but not exceptional. We will see how Iraola fares having gone up a huge step in expectations from Bournemouth to Liverpool.
It’s also fair to say that the ownership of Bournemouth changed after Howe left so this may also have some bearing on the success of the club post Howe
Iraolas win rate at Bournemouth 36% Eddie Howes win rate at Bournemouth 42% ?
Head to head howe 3 wins, Iraola 1 win, 3 draws. Seems pretty clear cut to me.
I think the damage was already done with all the other outgoings. He is entitled to be frustrated and surely his pride and will to succeed made the situation untenable.
Essentially confirming that Bruno is on his way over to us.
Regardless of Eddie’s overall performance, this shows the club is focused right now on short term finances and doesn’t care about retaining him as their manager. Leaving him with little choice but to resign and find a club that supports him better.
To answer your questionDan, I think as you alluded to, Bruno is the straw that broke the Camels back.
Would love to see him manage us .
His Hands tied because of the big sixes stranglehold on the money .
It’s so wrong that clubs that are in debt can still go on spending Millions, and the ones that are not in debt have to stick to the rules.
Rules are simple to follow
Over a three year period you can lose allot of money
So there is breathing space for them
If they can’t meet that then that’s too bad
I have zero sympathy for what they are to do
Not straight forwards Derek, SCR and SSR, are two different systems they have to adhere to and another system when you are in Europe. Its part of running a club but you have to follow all three, if you are in Europe and none align with the other.
And its best to stay out of talking about finances. Too much of a minefield.
As long as the big 6 can do what they want.
I disagree with how Many City and Chelsea got their success but we shouldn’t be punished for that
we have earnt our money by our history and being a self sustained model
we built the Emirates and spent years selling our best players and finding ways to stay in the top 4
why should Newcastle, a club with little history and relegated twice in the Prem era get to jump ahead of us just because a country want to sport wash and happend to pick them.
They can point to Chelsea and Man City but what about the clubs who built themselves the proper way
They are getting everything they deserve
and again it’s not a hard rule to follow
it’s a consequence of spending poorly and failing on the pitch
shock you finish 12th and there are consequences
It favours the bigger clubs Derek thats for sure.
they have to follow the same rules as everyone.
they are essentially complaining that they can’t get bankrolled by a nation who want to sport wash so they can just buy their way to success
most clubs who waste over 100 million and finish 12th have to tighten their budget
when we left Highbury to the Emirates we had to spend what we made
why should Newcastle be any different?
Perhaps you could explain the difference between City and Chelsea then?
Well City managed to fudge the books, pay millions for the best lawyers, hide their dealings, make hidden payments and get away with murder. Some smaller clubs like Everton and Forest, just to name 2, were not so clever?
I don’t Sue P
There will always be Astrixs next to their success and will never be considered massive clubs to me
So therefore if I I think that , I can’t then be like oh that’s a shame Newcastle can’t buy their way to the top
I also think they hide behind that abit ?
Guess what , most club In history of Prem didn’t rely on sports washing
The rules are also there to safeguard clubs from getting in a financial pickle .
If your telling me they are struggling to stay in the confines of FFP then that means they are reliant on their owner …..that’s not good
Good Afternoon SueP, Reggie, and Dan.
I’ve just read on the BBC Website that Chelsea have been fined £10M for agents payments. And they’ve had a 6 point’s deduction suspended on appeal.
£10M, won’t scratch the surface. And as for the Points deduction suspension, don’t get me started.
No
Eddie had no say in this deal
Bruno very classy too
He wants us
got my sources peeps lol
Bruno G …..not on plane to Spain today
Saw that too!
As I commented above, Eddie announcing his departure seemed like a bit of a giveaway…
Daily Mail sealed it. Guimares JOINED Arsenal. 77m and add ons. COYG!!!