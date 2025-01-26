Did Cunha do enough to show he can thrive at Arsenal?

Matheus Cunha has been linked with a potential January move to Arsenal, and the Brazilian forward had an opportunity to showcase his talents against the Gunners during Wolves’ latest fixture. Currently one of the standout performers for Wolves, Cunha has been a rare bright spot in a team that has struggled for consistency this season. Despite his side’s battles with relegation and their tendency to drop points, Cunha’s performances often shine through. This term, he has already scored ten Premier League goals, solidifying his reputation as a capable and dangerous striker.

In yesterday’s game, Cunha worked hard to threaten Arsenal’s defence as Wolves aimed to cause an upset. The Brazilian managed to get himself into good positions, creating at least two notable chances to score. However, his inability to convert either opportunity left Wolves empty-handed, with Arsenal securing a narrow 1–0 victory.

Despite his failure to find the back of the net on this occasion, Cunha’s performance did enough to keep Arsenal’s interest alive, according to Daily Mail journalist Isaan Khan. Writing about Cunha’s impact, Khan noted: “The Brazilian, as expected, was their most potent attacking threat. Yet, those efforts summed up his afternoon. One of much promise — not enough to steal the show, but enough to certainly tempt the Gunners before the January transfer window closes.”

Khan highlighted Cunha’s movement and versatility, as he regularly drifted between the left and right sides of the pitch in search of opportunities. His ability to unsettle the Arsenal defence forced the Gunners to remain alert throughout the game, occasionally requiring them to commit additional players to contain him.

While Cunha did not manage to score, his performance demonstrated the qualities that have made him an attractive target for Arsenal. His creativity, skill, and work rate are undeniable, and he showed glimpses of the attacking threat he could bring to a side like Arsenal.

Should Cunha continue to find the net in the Premier League, he could become an even more enticing option for the Gunners in the summer. His ability to perform against tough opposition like Arsenal only strengthens the case for a potential move.