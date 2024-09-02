Did Danny Welbeck influence the decision to send off Declan Rice?

Declan Rice was sent off for two yellow cards in Arsenal’s match against Brighton over the weekend.

The second yellow card was given when the referee judged that he had delayed the restart of play.

It was a soft yellow card to receive, and Rice likely has himself to blame, as he should have been aware that he was already on a yellow.

The midfielder will now miss Arsenal’s next game, and there has been much discussion in the media about the incident.

After new footage emerged, it appears that Danny Welbeck, a former Arsenal player, may have played a role in Rice’s sending-off.

Brighton posted a video on their TikTok account after the incident, where Welbeck was heard saying, “It’s a second yellow.” Shortly after, the referee booked Rice.

Welbeck’s comments may have influenced the referee’s decision to send off Rice.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice’s dismissal was unfair, and most people agree with that assessment.

However, we must move on from that game now and prepare well for our match against Tottenham.

Without Rice and Mikel Merino in our midfield, we have more work to do to win that game.

ADMIN COMMENT

