Did Declan Rice train with England squad yesterday?

Declan Rice missed England’s training session on Wednesday after being placed on a personalised programme to ensure his workload was carefully managed ahead of the World Cup quarter-final against Norway.

Rice, Reece James and Marc Guehi did not take part in the full group session as England continued their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final. The decision was made as the coaching staff sought to manage the physical demands on selected players before the crucial fixture.

The Arsenal midfielder has been managing an injury since the end of last season and has not had the opportunity to make a full recovery after joining England’s World Cup squad following the Champions League final.

England Keep Preparations Private

Once the World Cup comes to an end, Rice is expected to be given time to rest before preparing for the new season. For now, however, his priority remains helping England in their pursuit of World Cup success.

England face Norway this weekend, but there has been no public confirmation over whether Rice returned to full training on Thursday.

According to Mirror Football, it is difficult to determine whether the midfielder resumed normal training because England held their latest session behind closed doors. While Wednesday’s training was open to the media, the coaching staff chose to conduct Thursday’s preparations in private with the quarter-final fast approaching.

Rice Focused on Norway Clash

The decision to train behind closed doors means there is no clear indication of Rice’s current condition or whether he continues to follow an individual programme ahead of the match.

It would be expected that Rice completed some form of training before the quarter final, but it remains uncertain whether he rejoined the main group or continued working separately from his teammates.

England will hope the midfielder is available for the meeting with Norway, as his experience and influence in midfield make him one of the team’s most important players. His fitness will continue to be closely monitored as the Three Lions prepare for one of their biggest matches of the tournament.

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