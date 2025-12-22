Did Everton deserve a penalty for that Saliba tackle?

William Saliba was fortunate to avoid a red card during Arsenal’s victory at Everton over the weekend, but debate has centred on whether the defender should have conceded a penalty. The Frenchman challenged for the ball with a high foot, an action that many felt could easily have resulted in a dismissal. The referee, however, interpreted the incident differently and allowed play to continue, a decision that was met with frustration from Everton players and supporters.
The incident has sparked widespread discussion in the media, with some observers suggesting that the challenge might have been judged more harshly had it involved another player. Concerns over inconsistency in decision-making by VAR have added fuel to the debate, with fans questioning whether the same action would have led to a red card or penalty in a different context. As a result, Saliba can consider himself fortunate to have escaped punishment that might have prevented Arsenal from keeping a clean sheet and potentially altered the outcome of the match.
VAR debate and referee interpretation
The discussion highlights ongoing concerns about how similar incidents are assessed across different matches. Supporters continue to call for greater clarity and consistency, particularly when marginal decisions can have a significant impact on results. In this case, the referee’s on field judgement was decisive, supported by VAR after review.
Expert opinion on the incident
Former FIFA referee Keith Hackett has offered his assessment of the challenge, speaking according to Football Insider. He said, “The player played the ball. It was there to win. There’s no malice or excessive force, so I don’t believe it was a penalty.
“Football is a contact sport, and this is where you have to have balance. The referee is in a good position, he’s got a good view. VAR has that second view as well. When I saw it, there was a general view that it might be a penalty.
“But when I really examined it on several occasions, I think it would have been really harsh. Both players were just playing football and going for the ball.”
Hackett’s comments emphasise the importance of context and balance in officiating. While opinions remain divided, his explanation offers insight into why the decision ultimately went in Arsenal’s favour.
______________________________________________________________________
Yes
I have to say yes. The Everton player got the ball, and Saliba kicked his foot. That’s not subjective, that’s fact.
And I would suggest had that been an Arsenal player getting kicked in that way, they would have been calling for the penalty.
No ,as there is a conspiracy against Arsenal where VAR are involved and Refs have it in for us so they decided not to give it as to not look suspicious.
I’m
Sure my mate Ken 17635 will have an opinion on this .
Over to you Ken .
Still waiting on your 3rd Article Ken ?
What does malice or excessive force have to do with awarding a penalty?? That statement makes zero sense
But some will still believe that there’s a refereeing plot against us. Could’ve been a penalty, been very lucky in many aspects over the past few weeks
Its one of those. I can see why it wasn’t a penalty. The player kicked the ball with no interference and Saliba catches him after in a genuine attempt to get the ball. But at the same time, Saliba didn’t get the ball and kicked the opponents leg. So if it was given, we couldn’t complain. I personally do not think it was worthy of a penalty. BUT if it was given, VAR would NOT have overturned it.