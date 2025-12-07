Arsenal News Gooner News

Did Eze struggle because of the role he played against Aston Villa?

Eze (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Eberechi Eze has enjoyed long periods of success in Arsenal’s midfield, and his strong displays in the centre of the pitch had led some supporters to wonder whether he might eventually replace Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian midfielder has endured difficult spells over the last few seasons, which encouraged discussions about whether Eze could take his place. Yet Odegaard remains one of Mikel Arteta’s most trusted players, and when he is fully fit, the manager consistently selects him ahead of others, including Eze.

Eze’s Struggles on the Wing

In the defeat to Aston Villa, Eze was deployed on the left wing, a role he is capable of filling but not one in which he has consistently excelled. His performance reflected that difficulty. One of his most costly moments came when he failed to track Matty Cash, which contributed directly to Villa scoring the opening goal. Across the match, he appeared uncomfortable in wide areas, lacking the influence and control he usually provides when operating centrally. The game underlined that although he was partly signed to offer versatility, the left wing is not a position that naturally suits his strengths.

According to Football Insider, the outing was regarded as one of Eze’s poorest displays since joining Arsenal. This assessment places added importance on how he responds in future appearances, especially if he is asked to play in positions that challenge his instincts. The report suggests that he will need to deliver a far stronger showing when next selected in that role.

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Competition for a Central Role

Eze’s chances of displacing Odegaard in the centre now appear even slimmer, given both the trust Arteta places in the Norwegian and the contrast in their recent form. For Eze, the focus may now need to shift towards maximising the opportunities he receives rather than attempting to claim a position that currently seems out of reach. While he has demonstrated quality in midfield, he will require consistency and adaptability to ensure he remains an important part of the squad, especially during a demanding period for the team.

6 Comments

  2. Except for one obvious game, I have been underwhelmed with Eze. I thought he may struggle away from Palace. Lets hope he improves.

  3. Yes, so, to accommodate Odegard, who has been poor for 18 months, we have to play our best central midfielder, a 10, in a role where he’s obviously weaker….essentially like playing with 9 men….Odegard, is too slow, risk averse and has no appetite for physical challenges, he shys away, avoids physical confrontations which partly led to Villas late goal….simply not good enough, the bar is higher and he falls below it…..

    1. I still remember when Tony Adams said arsenal will not will anything with Odegaard in that midfield and i was a little bit shocked about what he said but again each game i see him play Tony’s words seems to be true because he sometimes fails to pass a ball to Gyokeres who has a free run to the goal a pass the ball to Saka who now has proven to be another selfish player and i wonder what might be running through his mind.

    2. I still remember when Tony Adams said arsenal will not will anything with Odegaard in that midfield and i was a little bit shocked about wh
      at he said but again each game i see him play Tony’s words seems to be true because he sometimes fails to pass a ball to Gyokeres who has a free run to the goal and pass the ball to Saka who now has proven to be another selfish player and i wonder what might be running through his mind.

