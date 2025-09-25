Arsenal News Gooner News

Did Gyokeres just send a message to Arsenal about getting the best from him? 

Gyokeres v Athletic Club (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Anyone who followed Viktor Gyökeres during his time at Sporting Club will have high expectations for the striker at Arsenal. The Swedish forward was tracked by some of the world’s top clubs before Arsenal successfully secured his signature, highlighting the belief in his potential to perform at the highest level.

Gyökeres on the Challenges of Being a Striker

Gyökeres reportedly pushed for his move to Arsenal and now faces the task of proving himself in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues. While he could have scored more goals at this stage of the season, the striker has reflected on what he believes makes a quality forward. Speaking to CBS Sports, he said:

“A lot of factors.

Obviously have to play in a team where you create chances, get chances, connect with the team. After that it’s desire to score, it’s really important.”

His comments underline both the importance of teamwork and the personal drive required to excel as a centre-forward.

Gyoekeres (Photo by Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s Support and Expectations

At Arsenal, Gyökeres is receiving support from new attacking players, ensuring that he is likely to be provided with the service needed to flourish. The club have long been seeking a reliable number nine, and the Swedish striker represents the quality addition they have been hoping for.

While the pressure to perform will be high, especially given Arsenal’s historical need for a consistent striker, the tools are in place for Gyökeres to succeed. Providing him with the right supply of chances, combined with his own desire to score, should enable him to find the back of the net regularly and make a significant impact on the Gunners’ campaign.

If the team can offer Gyökeres the opportunities he requires, there is every reason to believe he will become a key figure in Arsenal’s attack, fulfilling both the club’s expectations and his own potential as a top-class striker.

