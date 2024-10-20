Did Howard Webb interfere in the decision to send off Saliba?

Controversy has surrounded Howard Webb’s involvement in the sending-off of William Saliba during yesterday’s match against Bournemouth.

The Frenchman initially received a yellow card for a challenge on Evanilson, who appeared to have a clear path to goal.

However, VAR advised the centre referee to review the incident on the pitch-side monitor, after which the booking was upgraded to a red card.

This marked the third time an Arsenal player has been sent off in a Premier League game this season, and this time, it proved costly for the Gunners.

While the VAR review was ongoing, Webb, who was in the stands, was seen using an earpiece and his phone, sparking speculation that he was involved in the decision-making process.

However, Sky Sports has since clarified that Webb had no role in the decision.

Presenter Dave Jones said, as quoted by Mirror Football:

“There have been one or two people you might have seen on social media speculating about what Howard Webb was up to in the crowd, the head of the PGMOL.

“He’s got that earpiece in as well, he’s got his phone out.

“But what we understand he is doing is listening to a match feed of the VAR officials and their communication with the on-field officials, as we do as broadcasters. But he has no input, he has no ability to talk to the officials who are actually making the decisions.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is unlikely that Webb had interfered in that decision because he did not have to do that for the officials to get the decision correct since it was clear as day.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…