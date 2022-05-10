Did I see Xhaka complaining about being tackled against Leeds?

Xhaka gets a taste of his own medicine!

There has been many a times over the years that Granit Xhaka has gone in for some reckless tackles and has received red cards because of it.

Some of those tackles he will apologise for and accept that they were dangerous and some not so much. But in more recent times he has admitted that that is him as a player and that is his game and he won’t be changing for anyone.

But after our 2-1 win over Leeds United on the weekend it seemed that he got a little taste of his own medicine.

Mateusz Klich tackled him at one point during the game and Xhaka got back up as quick as he went down and started to have a go at his opponent for the tackle!

The tackle in effect earned Klich a yellow card much to the disappointment of Xhaka, who was no doubt doing his best to get the Leeds man sent off. But what made me laugh was that Xhaka surely cannot be complaining too much in that situation as he too has made his fair share of tackles over the years and games, some stupidly and some innocently, I must admit.

Although you never wish a player to get tackled or injured of course not but his reaction did get a little chuckle from me just because his always prone to giving out tackles but in this case it seemed that he cannot take it when it happens to him.

Of course if it is a leg breaker then that is a different story, although any dangerous tackle is not nice to see, but in this case he got back up to have a go and was lucky not to get booked for it.

Yet as I have previously said before, if we get through each game with 11 men on the pitch including Xhaka and Gabriel then it is an achievement in itself as we know the history these two have with regards to tackles, temper and cards don’t we.

But in this case Xhaka now surely knows how it feels to be on the end of some of the tackles that he gives out and maybe, just maybe, that will calm him down and make him think twice before making a tackle..

Well we can but hope can’t we!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

