Did Jesus’ recovery actually hinder Arsenal’s title chances?

Hi guys, I have been a die hard Gooner since I was 4 years old, (I’m now 65!), so I feel I have a pertinent point about our crumbling title challenge!
Is it just me, or has anyone else noticed that our faltering form has arrived since Gabriel Jesus came back from injury!
I love Jesus, but I feel that since he has been back, the other players have a mentality of, ‘Oh Gabby is back so we’ll cruise through the end of the season!’
Whereas when he was injured, ALL the other players raised their game to compensate for his absence! Now he’s back, the rest of the team have eased off – though not all of them! I also think, for the run in, Arteta needs to play Trossard for the full 90 minutes and drop Jesus to the bench, at least until he stops missing chances to score!
And finally I keep hearing about Arteta wanting to strengthen our midfield (which is needed), but more importantly, we need a big strong target man, in the mould of Haaland!!! Please buy said striker Mikel, because if we don’t get him, we will be out of the Champions league before we can say, “We should have bought a striker!Stephen Hancock
Arteta proud of our comeback after Arsenal 3-3 Southampton
Jesus shouldn’t have replaced Trossard in the CF position, because Trossard was still productive at that time. But let’s not cry over spilt milk
Jesus is a very good CF, but I agree that we need an alternative to him. None of our CFs is dominant in hold-up play and in the air
Well done Stephen, you’ve seen the good, the bad and the ugly just as I have over the 70 years I’ve been supporting The Arsenal.
I see the point your making, but I feel that Friday’s result, in particular, was down to individual errors and a weak starting eleven that MA selected.
I also believe that Trossard should start, along with Tierney and Xhaka this coming Wednesday, because their experience will be needed against city.
One last point, I believe that missing Saliba is much more of a reason than Jesus, but that’s my personal opinion.
How about games where Jesus is playing well and Saka is lost yet the manager never takes Saka off? Instead he takes either Jesus or Martinelli off for Trossard.
I was thinking the very same. He’s off the pace, ever so slightly but enough to miss the chances that come his way. I rhought we got a bargain last summer but realise now it was Pep who was the smartest.
I agree with you that Jesus has missed obvious chances but I think other players have compensated for the missed chances. We have scored seven goals in the last three games, so goal-scoring is not a problem for the team.
The obvious problem with the team currently is the poor defending which has coincided with the drop in Partey”s form and Zinchenko’s lack of awareness in the defense ( Liverpool’s equalizing goal and Southampton’s third goal).
As someone suggested after the Southampton game, Arteta should gave played Zinchenko in the midfield and Tierney at the left back. This gives a better defense balance on the left side.
I think Mikel underestimated Southampton by playing Vieira in the midfield.
Whatever happens on Wednesday, I expect this team will continue to improve. Ciao
I wouldn’t point a finger at one player in particular but at the overall team performances since the World Cup, where we’ve had some very hairy games which have included early conceding and late recovery moments.
Roll on next season when we’ll hopefully have sorted these issues out.