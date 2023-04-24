Did Jesus’ recovery actually hinder Arsenal’s title chances?

Hi guys, I have been a die hard Gooner since I was 4 years old, (I’m now 65!), so I feel I have a pertinent point about our crumbling title challenge!

Is it just me, or has anyone else noticed that our faltering form has arrived since Gabriel Jesus came back from injury!

I love Jesus, but I feel that since he has been back, the other players have a mentality of, ‘Oh Gabby is back so we’ll cruise through the end of the season!’

Whereas when he was injured, ALL the other players raised their game to compensate for his absence! Now he’s back, the rest of the team have eased off – though not all of them! I also think, for the run in, Arteta needs to play Trossard for the full 90 minutes and drop Jesus to the bench, at least until he stops missing chances to score!

And finally I keep hearing about Arteta wanting to strengthen our midfield (which is needed), but more importantly, we need a big strong target man, in the mould of Haaland!!! Please buy said striker Mikel, because if we don’t get him, we will be out of the Champions league before we can say, “We should have bought a striker!



Stephen Hancock

