Did Juventus friendly warn us not to expect too much from Arsenal?

In their big mid-season friendly, Arsenal was beaten by Juventus as they prepared for the return to league football on boxing day.

The Gunners were one of the in-form sides in Europe before the World Cup break, and they also did well in the Dubai Super Cup despite losing Gabriel Jesus to injury at the World Cup.

Fans had high hopes they would also secure at least a draw against Juve, considering the Old Lady was missing key players.

They used most of the players in their B team in the fixture, yet we could not score a goal in the fixture and lost 2-0.

There are so many lessons to learn from that game, and we could dismiss it as just a friendly. However, one thing we must take from the game is that we are still a work in progress.

Because we have topped the Premier League table for much of this season, we could feel we are unbeatable, but that loss should teach us that we are still far from the finished article.

Our players must stay humble and willing to work hard in every game, regardless of the opponents we face. That is the only way we can win more matches and deliver a trophy at the end of this season.

Mikel Arteta pre West Ham talks about injuries and Arsenal's transfer window.

