Did Kroenke sanction the Partey deal to keep Arteta at Arsenal?

The Partey That Keeps Arteta For The Long Term? By Dan Smith
Because it looked like the deal was dead, Gooners are rightly overjoyed that we signed Thomas Partey. I woke up on Transfer Deadline Day reading we had sacked Gunnersaurus so that didn’t make me feel we were a club about to spend some serious money. I guess PR wise it would have been disaster to make our mascot unemployed then fail to make a signing.
I would go as far as saying that Stan Kroenke stopped Arteta from leaving long term by finding the 45 million to activate Partey’s release clause. Imagine if this is Pep Guardiola’s final season at Man City, I could see them approach their former assistant manager. If his owner doesn’t match his ambition, why would he stay? I believe our manager could be that good.
I’m not going to say well done to Mr Kroenke…
When you club finishes 8th, your worst position in 25 years that’s when I expect any businessman to step in, especially if your company is failing.
The sale of Martinez and Greenwood covered the Gabriel fee.
55 redundancies saved 2 million a year which got Runarsson.
Mkhitaryan’s salary was replaced with Willian’s.
Ceballos’s wage has always been covered by what we saved by releasing Ramsey.
Guendouzi and Torreira wages will now be given to Partey (I guess so will a hopeful transfer fee down the line?).
So 45 million on a squad that finished 43 points behind the Champions to me is standard practice.
Liverpool
Man City
United
Chelsea
Spurs
Everton
Villa
Sheff United
Leeds
All of the above teams had a bigger net spend than Arsenal!
What makes this deal such a commitment from the Kroenke family is that we have given La Liga 45 million upfront.
Atletico Madrid always made it clear that the only way the midfielder would be leaving was if his release clause was activated.
As they should, 45 million is more than fair.
Yet Spanish rules dictate that any release clause can’t be in instalments paid over the years. Picture someone from Arsenal flying over to Madrid, meeting Pedro on a bench and handing over a suitcase with 45 million notes inside.
So I do appreciate in this current climate it took a lot for Mr Kroenke to authorize this transaction, especially with us not raising as much funds as we would have liked (Kolasinac, Mustafi, Sokratis, etc will again be up for sale in January).
I don’t think this deal would have happened had Emery been in charge. You don’t become a Billionaire without noticing when you have skilful people in certain departments. Arteta has improved individuals, shown the man management where people buy into his ideas, has a rapport with fans, and acts like a young coach who believes his ideas are as good as any of his peers.
Whereas you always felt the previous regime were yes men, accepting mediocrity because they were grateful to have a high-profile job.
Arteta has the mindset that even if others are better you can still find ways to win. He thinks and acts like we are a big club and perception becomes reality.
I think Silent Stan didn’t approve the money because of the player (he wouldn’t know who he is or even or care) but because he would be advised how good Arteta is and could be in the future.
We are good enough to make top 4. We needed at least another creative midfielder to be anything else. Yet one day if Arteta is lifting the title at the Emirates, then we can look back at this moment as the time we stopped the Spaniard from thinking about going elsewhere.
45 million to keep Arteta sweet? Well worth it…
Dan Smith
Why was the Pepe deal sanctioned? To keep UE? How about Aubameyang/Laca transfer and Ozil mammoth contract? To keep Wenger?
I think the Kroenkes is no where near as frugal as most people paint them to be. Problem (in my opinion) has largely been player recruitment, not the funds. Xhaka, Mustafi, etc commanded sizable transfer fees.
Good thing is we now have a Manager to fix the puzzle properly.. Leicester have been doing quite well without paying over the odds for players. If anything, they been losing their best players (Mahrez, Kante, Maguire, etc) yet still manage to replace them cheaply and still do well. Considering how much we’ve spent over the last few years, we should be doing better than we’ve been doing.
Just my 2 cents…😏
Wasn’t lacca brought then money recouped by selling ox ?
Wasn’t Auba a consequence of letting Sanchez leave ( paid for by selling Coquelin , Walcott , Giroud in that window )?
Didn’t we get pepe not Zaha on generous repayment plan of 15 million a year which was covered by selling Iwobi ?
Agree with you. Funds that have been made available have been misused. Look at Emery’s first year purchases; LT, SP, and MG. Where are they now? Last year the outlay was very significant albeit tempered by a favorable payment plan. If we can land another playmaker, then we will be in serious business. Ceballos on his own will be stretched this season, unless Ozil is called upon for cup competitions, and against the so called lesser teams.
Admin half my article is missing ? Lol
United had a bigger net spend than us?
Again, why’s Kroenke always to blame and never gets any credits?
So many times we’ve mentioned how he doesn’t a cent from the club and he doesn’t put back a cent in to it.
Would you pour money into the club if it’s yours and you’ve seen people waste and mismanaged your funds for years?
At least now they’ve gotten rid of the old guys in charge that mismanaged the funds.
All that’s required now is allowing this new regime balance everything. Good thing a lot of those players a lot for doing f##k all would be leaving at the end of this season.
Then we’ll get to see how this new regime will handle whatever little money it makes.
If the funds are managed and used well and we keep growing, there won’t be a need to keep screaming Kroenke.
The only reason we keep blaming the man is because the club’s been wasting money and declining.
Arsenal as a company ain’t entitled to Kroenke’s personal money.
That will happen only if he decides he wants to invest his personal, and he’s not even a football fan so we’re just beating a dead horse
I would say United did mate
De beak 40
Diallo 21
Telles 15
Pellestr 8.5
Sold smalling for 15
So while you were making a list of player wages freed from our club used in paying paying others.. Have you added the money recuperated from cancelling Sanchez’s contract?
Loaning out Diego Dalot?
Andreas Perreira?
The wage gained from Smalling too?
Or these wages logic only works for only when players leave Arsenal?
Eddie your arguing Man U net spend wasn’t as big
That’s for you to prove not me
Sanchez salary would yes go on Canvani ?
Don’t get your point lol
Net spend is transfer in / outs
United’s is bigger
“Good thing is we now have a Manager to fix the puzzle properly”
No I don’t think so if Arteta can get rid of Guendouzi.
Well, I also do not like (agree with) the way MG and MO has been treated. But I’m looking at the bigger picture. MA deserves a lot of credit for what he’s building at the club (at least, so I hope).
We are in fact among the high spenders again and again. Why do you insist on trying to manipulate this fact?
Both on transfers and on salaries, we are spending big time.
Your intellect could be used much more constructively by addressing facts rather than your myth about Kroenke.
Mate I always said not my job to change your opinion
If your happy with Stan Koronkes work as Arsenal owner and love the heights he’s taken us too then great
If your happy with what’s he spent then good for you
Very interesting question. There is no doubt that Kroenke would have to sign out the money.
£50 million in real money all at once. Kroenke gives the money to Arsenal, which is his anyway, so he owes himself £50 million. He must have been aware of how many other clubs have really improved their lot, including Tottenham. He must also have been getting hated on his social media, and platforms…..and to top it all could he risk losing Arteta, who is now the jewel in our/his crown. The answer is Thomas Partey. There is still room for English league signings. Will we get shocked? Said Benrahma, Todd Cantwell….who knows?
I advice you do your research very well before dropping articles..
Only Chelsea, Astin villa, City, Everton and Leeds have a higher net spend than Arsenal.
Not even Spurs or Man utd or Liverpool came close.
Arsenal are the 6th highest spenders after Chelsea, City, Villa, Everton, Leeds
And the 7th in player outgoings.
Mate I given United breakdown and arsenal
Not prepared to break down every team
Will just be accused of manipulating anyway
Off top of my head Liverpool – 45 for jota , 25 for Thiago , 10 for that Greek player , got in 22 for Brewster
Spurs – Celso 28, Regullon 28, Doherty 15, holberg 14
Even if you disagree with my breakdowns , fact you admit that ‘ only ‘ Leeds , Everton , Villa , Chelsea and City have spent more ….that’s not good lol
If your happy mate then cool