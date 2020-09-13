Did Leno do enough to prove that Martinez has to leave?

Leno 1-0 Me by Shenel Osman
Being subjected to criticism from many fans, myself included, Bernd Leno managed to keep a clean sheet on his first appearance in the Premier League, since his injury in that first game back after lockdown against Manchester City in July.
I will always admit if I am wrong, but I cannot claim he will be consistent throughout the season based on one game, against a Fulham side who very rarely tested him.
After that miscommunication between Leno and Gabriel in the first half I did think, “oh here we go” but he slowly grew into the game and produced a couple of saves, which let’s be honest wasn’t going to really trouble him.
It can only be good for his confidence to have a performance like this and keep a clean sheet as well, but it begs to be seen that against opposition with a few more lethal players, whether he will be able to pull out saves and even keep a clean sheet. He is a quality player but it could be said that during the season before lockdown he was number one because he never really had any competition, and he always thought he would get in the team and so he did. Things had changed after he got injured and Martinez came in, but now it seems that Martinez is on his way out and Leno will go back to being number one week in week out.
Losing Martinez and not really having an experienced back-up if Leno does get injured or sent off would not be the best of moves from Arsenal, but if they cannot guarantee first team games for Martinez then I don’t blame him if he wants to leave. If he does though and we get no replacement then the back up to Leno would be the rather inexperienced Matt Macey. At least with Martinez I was aware myself of his performances after seeing him in cup games and knew what he was capable of, but I am not very sure or confident when it comes to Macey as I haven’t seen him too much.
I wish Leno the best of luck for this season and I hope he does prove me wrong, but I would also love to see Martinez stay and fight for that competition. Gooners?
Shenel
Get over it guys, Leno is our player, Martinez will soon leave, get behind your team. Everyone has his brilliance and weak sides, don’t let your emotions get a better off your simple rationale, Leno and Martinez competed for one spot last season, Leno was picked over Martinez because he is better, end of discussion.
I wish Martinez well, am happy he took advantage of the small opportunity he had, am happy for him, happy for arsenal, if not for Leno injury, Martinez wouldn’t have gotten a big transfer deal and arsenal would not have gotten extra cash to use in transfer. Seems everyone happy
Nothing much happened in yesterday’s match from a goalkeeping department to justify anything. Emi chose to leave (for understandable reasons). MA had earlier made it clear he wanted to keep both goalkeepers.
Emi did magnificent in the absence of Leno to earn himself a better contract and regular playing time. Unfortunately, he’ll now get that at a different club. The best we can do is wish him well in his career and thank him for his service & loyalty while he was with us.
No point using a microscope to look for reasons to either justify or regret his departure. We’ve got Leno, MA and the rest of the squad. Let’s focus on that.
Leno was neck and neck with PEA
for Arsenal player of the year before
Covid 19 reared its ugly head and
halted the season. It also must be
mentioned that the Germans
brilliance was displayed under the
hapless managerial campaigns of
both Emery and Freddy L, where
Arsenal were conceding 20+ shots
a game to the likes of Southampton
@ the Emirates Leno was very good
for a really bad Arsenal team.
I get the frustration of some fans
over losing EM and it is
disappointing to see the likeable
Argentinian go but I personally
stand by both MA and Edu in
there decision to move him on and
hopefully use that AV cheddar to
finance moves for Aouar, Partey or
both.
Correct. I think our goalkeeping dept is benefitting from the new defensive structure of the team under MA, especially post-Covid19. It would be nice to see Leno have an extensive run under the same team structure before going on about who is really better among the 2.
This article is pointless though..
Leno doesn’t have to prove you wrong.
Leno has nothing to prove to you.
Even yesterday’s miscommunication wasn’t his fault, Gabriel lacked the means to communicate with him and Leno was the one who came forward to protect Gabriel.
I bet a whole lot of you are clearly waiting like Wolves yo pounce on him the moment he sets a foot wrong.
He’s been a professional all his years with us.
If it wasn’t for Auba, nobody came close to winning our POTY last season.
So put some respect when you talk about our goalkeeper.
All the whole time Martinez kept making comments and kept performing well, Lenk kept quiet and stayed a professional .
Martinez chose to walk out, so please quit articles like these.
It only points to one fact, y’all waiting for him to fail so you’ll jump on his back and tear him down.
He’s our number one, Martinez did very well but he’s gone now.. So quit with all the Martinez vs Leno agenda please
So you’re trying to make any sensible fan believe that Leno when playing under Emery and saved us so many times along with Auba isn’t good enough to be ahead of Martinez. Martinez wants assured game time and anyone who saw him play under Emery saw his rashness and errors that costs us. If they both played under Emery and one looked better than the other then how is it that Leno won’t be much better under Arteta who has more structure to the side. EMI wants to be a guaranteed starter something that the manager doesn’t want to do..you need to fight for it overtime and feel entitled, but we should be glad Arteta is t like you folks.
Leno’s been arguably our best player since joining, so he had already proven himself.