Did Man City miss a chance to tighten their grip on the title race?

Even though Man City went to the top of the Premier League on Wednesday, will their 1-0 win over Burnley turn out to be a missed opportunity for the league leaders?
Pep Guardiola’s mannerisms on the Turf Moor touchline suggested that may have been how he was thinking.
His job is to try to take advantage of Arsenal’s loss of confidence and go for our throat.
The Spaniard will be aware that he has made it easier for Mikel Arteta to motivate his squad and rebuild their self-belief.
Goal Difference Could Still Matter
Our manager would have assumed our rivals would have won by a bigger margin in midweek, especially after taking only five minutes to break the deadlock.
That would have meant the Gunners not only targeting victories in their final five league fixtures to become champions, but also carrying the extra concern of chasing down an unreachable goal difference.
Yet with Haaland scoring the only goal in Lancashire, our boss can now argue with a straight face to his dressing room that victories in their remaining games would give them an excellent chance of getting over the line.
That is because the first and second in England’s top division currently have identical points and goal difference.
What separates them at present is that the Sky Blues have scored three more goals.
Arsenal Must Focus on Winning First
Football is not played on paper, but it would appear that City have the harder run-in.
You would not expect them to win at Everton and Bournemouth by large margins.
Out of the top two, Arsenal against Burnley would be the most likely fixture to produce plenty of goals if there was one.
If we could return to our defensive best, clean sheets would be another way to take the lead in the goal difference column.
With one win in six, though, it would be arrogant to think about anything other than how we put a winning sequence together.
More specifically, how to perform under pressure and deal with anxiety.
We might not have the mental strength to do that, so not having to worry about goal difference can only help.
That is why Wednesday might turn out to be more important than some think.
Yes. But Man City know that they are currently more consistent than Arsenal and don’t have UCL to worry about, so they could expect Arsenal to lose a couple of games
doesn’t change it was a chance to improve the GD
If we can win our remaining fixtures, we still have a chance, but that’s a big IF…
They did what they needed to do by winning the game and we should be doing the same thing in our next game. Priority is winning and playing balance football. Otherwise we might end up like Liverpool few years back when they drew a match against Palace (I think) because they were chasing the goal difference and that draw knock them out of contention. Win first, play balance football with high intensity that allows us to get more goals, and don’t be open in the back.
no they didn’t , that was the game for them to score goals
it means Arsenal can just worry about beating Newcastle without worrying about GD
Spot on Dan – if we win, it will mean three points and a automatic better goal difference – city slipped up against Burnley and we need to take advantage.
I can see either a big win, say 4-0 or a very very tight game, say 1-0, but our crowd need to be the 12th man from start to finish.
This is just coping you are doing. Before it was we are 9 points ahead, so nothing to worry about, then same excuse when we were 6 and 3 points a head. Them not thrashing Burney doesn’t make them less favourite as there is no guarantee that we are going to beat Burnley by more than 1 goal. We might score more goals against Newcastle and struggle to score against Burnley. Same case for them. They might have struggled against Burnley but we are also hurting for goals. They won, which was the priority numero uno. We just need to go out there and win the remaining games. If we play good balance football we might be able to get the goal difference advantage. We need to focus on what we are doing and less attention to what Mancity is doing. This situation is of our own doing.