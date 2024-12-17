Did Mikel Arteta just say Arsenal does not ‘need’ to win the Carabao Cup?

Mikel Arteta is under increasing pressure at Arsenal as the team struggles to live up to the expectations set in recent seasons. After finishing as runners-up in the Premier League in the last two campaigns, the Gunners now find themselves off the pace, with Liverpool and Chelsea, both under new management, looking like strong contenders for the title.

In his five years at the helm, Arteta has secured only an FA Cup and two Community Shields, despite considerable investment in the squad. The club has spent heavily, and after making significant progress in challenging Manchester City for the Premier League crown in the last two seasons, fans and pundits alike expected more. Arsenal’s current position is a significant concern.

Now, Arteta’s focus shifts to the Carabao Cup, with a quarterfinal clash against Crystal Palace tomorrow providing an opportunity to lift silverware. Given the circumstances, this competition could be Arsenal’s best shot at a trophy this season. Fans are hoping for a decisive victory, but Arteta has been clear about his intentions when asked if they “want” or “need” to win the Cup. He told Arsenal Media:

“We want to win and do everything that we can to win it. It’s not about [whether we need or want to win], the pressure is coming in a big club because you want to do the best that you possibly can and that’s related at the end to major trophies, and this is what we want to do.”

While Arteta’s desire is clear, the reality is that Arsenal needs a trophy, not just for the squad’s confidence, but for Arteta’s own future. The pressure is mounting, and the Gunners’ pursuit of a major title has been elusive for far too long. The Carabao Cup could be their path to redemption, and it’s a must-win for both Arteta and the club. A victory in this competition would not only ease the pressure but also reinstate Arsenal as a serious contender for silverware.

