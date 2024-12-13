Did Monaco show teams how to nullify Arsenal’s corner threats?

Arsenal has earned widespread praise for its effectiveness from set pieces, particularly corners, under the guidance of set-piece coach Nicolas Jover. His innovative work has been so impactful that the club has dedicated a mural to him at the Emirates Stadium, celebrating his contributions. The fans have taken pride in Arsenal’s dominance in this area, where they have repeatedly troubled Premier League defences and converted many crucial opportunities.

However, their Champions League clash with AS Monaco presented a rare moment of disruption to this success. Ahead of the match, Monaco’s manager claimed his team had devised a strategy to neutralise Arsenal’s corner threat. While some fans dismissed the claim, Monaco effectively executed their plan, marking one of the first instances where Arsenal’s set-piece approach was significantly challenged.

According to The Sun, Monaco adopted a straightforward but clever tactic: stationing two players outside the penalty box. This move posed a dual threat—those players could quickly counterattack if Monaco cleared the ball while simultaneously forcing Arsenal to pull two of their own players out of the box to mitigate the risk of a counter. The strategy effectively reduced the number of Arsenal players available in attacking positions, breaking their usual rhythm during set pieces.

While Monaco’s approach provided a blueprint for how opponents might stifle Arsenal’s corner threat, it also underscores the need for adaptability. Teams that become overly reliant on one tactic risk being figured out, and this match was a clear reminder that even the most effective systems can be countered.

Despite Monaco’s success in defending Arsenal’s corners, Mikel Arteta’s men still managed to find other ways to score and secure a victory. This resilience demonstrates the team’s versatility and ability to adapt when their primary strategies are disrupted. As the season progresses, Arsenal will undoubtedly continue refining their set-piece tactics to maintain their edge while ensuring they remain unpredictable.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…