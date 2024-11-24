Did mouthing off at Arteta put Haaland under a curse?

Erling Haaland’s recent goal drought in the Premier League has surprised fans and pundits alike, and some are linking this dip in form to a heated exchange with Mikel Arteta during Manchester City’s game against Arsenal in late September. While it’s speculative to attribute his struggles directly to that moment, the statistics certainly paint an unusual picture for the Norwegian striker.

In that fiery fixture, Arsenal battled City to a draw, with John Stones rescuing a point for the reigning champions despite Arsenal playing with ten men. After the game, tensions boiled over as Haaland was caught on camera hurling insults at Arsenal players and telling Arteta to “stay humble.” The altercation even led to Gabriel Jesus stepping in to confront him. Since that match, Haaland’s prolific scoring touch has noticeably faded.

According to the Daily Mail, Haaland has managed just two goals in seven Premier League games since that encounter, despite playing the full 90 minutes in each match. This is a stark contrast to his blistering start to the season, which saw him notch ten goals before facing Arsenal. The stats highlight the anomaly: Haaland has taken 36 shots in those seven matches and generated an expected goals (xG) tally of 8.03, yet he has converted only two of those chances. For a striker of his calibre, known for ruthlessly finishing even half-chances, this is an unusual slump.

Whether the clash with Arteta and Arsenal’s players has unsettled Haaland is open to interpretation. However, Arsenal fans may find some satisfaction in the timing of his dip in form, as it coincides with their own pursuit of the Premier League title.

Haaland’s struggles to convert chances could significantly impact City’s title defence if this trend continues. Arsenal, buoyed by their strong defensive performance against City and their own consistent form, will hope this dip provides them with an edge in what is shaping up to be another thrilling title race.

While Haaland’s quality is unquestionable, his struggles highlight how confidence and momentum are crucial even for the world’s best players. It remains to be seen if he can regain his scoring touch or if Arsenal’s psychological edge in their rivalry has played a lasting role.