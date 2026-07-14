Did Newcastle promise Guimaraes a summer move as Arsenal circle?

Newcastle United have sold several key players this summer, but when Arsenal enquired about signing Bruno Guimaraes, they made it clear that the midfielder is not available for transfer.

The Gunners have not abandoned their interest in the 28-year-old, who is believed to be open to the move as he hopes to play for one of Europe’s leading clubs before the end of his career. Arsenal remain interested in strengthening their midfield, and Guimaraes continues to be one of the players they admire.

Newcastle maintains a firm position

This could represent Guimaraes’ best opportunity to secure the move he wants, and he would welcome an agreement between Arsenal and Newcastle that would allow him to leave the club.

There has been speculation that the Brazilian has a gentleman’s agreement with Newcastle, under which the club would permit him to depart if a leading club approached during the current transfer window. That suggestion has fuelled optimism that Arsenal could eventually reach an agreement despite Newcastle’s public stance.

However, Arsenal’s hopes have been dealt a setback. As reported by The Daily Telegraph, Luke Edwards has revealed that no such gentleman’s agreement exists between Guimaraes and Newcastle, meaning the club will make its own decision regarding any potential transfer.

Arsenal faces difficult negotiations

The latest update significantly strengthens Newcastle’s position as they continue to insist that Guimaraes is not for sale. Without any prior agreement in place, the Geordies are under no obligation to consider offers for one of their most influential players.

As a result, Arsenal face a difficult task if they wish to complete the signing. Newcastle remain determined to keep hold of the midfielder despite selling other important members of the squad during the summer.

Should Arsenal decide to continue pursuing the transfer, they are likely to face a substantial financial challenge. Newcastle’s firm position means that any successful offer would almost certainly have to be for a significant fee before they would even consider allowing Guimaraes to leave St James’ Park.

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