Did Nketiah give you confidence he can replace Jesus against Juventus?

Eddie Nketiah is expected to lead the line for Arsenal now that Gabriel Jesus is injured, and he will have to work very hard to fill the boots of the Brazilian.

Nketiah was in superb form for the Gunners towards the end of last season, which prompted the club to hand him a new deal and a legendary shirt number.

However, Jesus’ summer arrival has limited his playing chances as he has to be satisfied with only a few minutes in some games and even spends the whole match on the bench in others.

With Jesus injured, he led the line against Juventus in a friendly game last night and did not impress.

The attacker had some chances, and The Sun reports on a sitter he missed by smashing the ball wide of goal with just the keeper to beat.

That certainly isn’t a sign that he has what it takes to replace Jesus and could force Arsenal into buying a striker in January.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah is a very talented player, and he showed that at the end of last season, but he must start scoring again if he wants us to avoid signing another striker as his replacement.

The performance against Juventus was not good enough, and that must change if he wants us to trust him as our backup option.

The Arsenal boss talks about lack of finishing, Nketiah, Nelson, and other injuries

