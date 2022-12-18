Did Nketiah give you confidence he can replace Jesus against Juventus?

Eddie Nketiah is expected to lead the line for Arsenal now that Gabriel Jesus is injured, and he will have to work very hard to fill the boots of the Brazilian.
Nketiah was in superb form for the Gunners towards the end of last season, which prompted the club to hand him a new deal and a legendary shirt number.
However, Jesus’ summer arrival has limited his playing chances as he has to be satisfied with only a few minutes in some games and even spends the whole match on the bench in others.
With Jesus injured, he led the line against Juventus in a friendly game last night and did not impress.
The attacker had some chances, and The Sun reports on a sitter he missed by smashing the ball wide of goal with just the keeper to beat.
That certainly isn’t a sign that he has what it takes to replace Jesus and could force Arsenal into buying a striker in January.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Nketiah is a very talented player, and he showed that at the end of last season, but he must start scoring again if he wants us to avoid signing another striker as his replacement.
The performance against Juventus was not good enough, and that must change if he wants us to trust him as our backup option.
The Arsenal boss talks about lack of finishing, Nketiah, Nelson, and other injuries
Didnt even give his coach confidence how are we supposed to have confidence in him? TBH a club like arsenal shouldnt be having eddie as main striker. he’s not 2nd striker for any of the top 6 so why should he start for us?
The question is would jesus had perform any better, if he has Marquinhos and by his side. I dnt think so. I still think Eddie needs a run of games with our first eleven b4 we can judge him
Nketiah deserved his chance, but has he taken it in these last 3 games? I don’t have the faith he will get us through until Jesus returns, whenever that is! We need reinforcements otherwise I fear another implosion.
Haven’t seen the match but a herd Eddie looks sharp against Juventus