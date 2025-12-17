Did Odegaard vote for Mikel Arteta in the FIFA Best awards?

Team captains were permitted to vote in the FIFA Best Awards last night, allowing Martin Odegaard to support Mikel Arteta in the Coach of the Year category. The Arsenal captain was eligible to cast his vote as part of the process that determines the final outcome of the prestigious individual awards.

Arteta received a nomination following an impressive campaign in which Arsenal reached the semi-finals of both the Carabao Cup and the Champions League, while also finishing second in the Premier League. Although the club did not manage to end their trophy drought, their performances over the course of the season reinforced their status as one of the most competitive and admired teams in English football.

The Gunners have now remained consistently strong for four seasons, and there is a growing belief that they could secure silverware in the current campaign. Last season’s form across all competitions was enough to earn Arteta recognition at the highest level, even if expectations of him winning the award were limited.

Arteta’s Nomination

Arsenal’s progress under Arteta has been widely acknowledged, with the team showing tactical maturity and resilience against elite opposition. Reaching the latter stages of major competitions highlighted their development, and the nomination for Coach of the Year reflected the broader respect he has earned within the game.

Despite this, the competition for the award was strong. Arteta ultimately missed out, with Luis Enrique receiving the honour after guiding Paris Saint-Germain to Champions League success. The decision was widely viewed as justified given the scale of that achievement.

Odegaard’s Vote Revealed

The voting choices of several leading players have since been made public. As reported by Standard Sport, Odegaard placed Arteta as his second choice rather than his first. His top vote went to Luis Enrique, a decision that proved decisive given the final outcome of the award.

Odegaard’s selection aligned with the eventual result, as Enrique went on to win the Coach of the Year accolade. While Arteta fell short on this occasion, the nomination itself underlined Arsenal’s continued progress and the regard in which their manager is held across world football.